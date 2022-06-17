Ten feared dead in Delta multiple accidents

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Al least ten persons were fear dead in multiple accidents at Agbor along the Benin-Onitsha Expressway in Delta State.

Though details of the accident were sketchy as at the time of filing this report, an eyewitness confirmed that it involved an articulated truck, a motorcycle and an 18-seater bus.

It was learnt that the trailer which was on high speed crushed the motorcycle with four passengers killing them instantly.

The incident occured around 9:15 am by Orogodo River, Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area.

He said, “I saw the trailer racing down the road towards the motorcycle. When I saw it coming, I started shouting at the motorcyclist who was trying to avoid the pothole to give way, but he didn’t hear me.

“Before I could say jack, the trailer had run over the motorcycle, killing all the four occupants.”

Our correspondent further gathered that victims involved in the truck of the second crash were roasted to death, just as the driver of the bus and few others died on the spot.

Several victims of the bus who sustained varied degrees of injury, were rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention.

The Delta Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Delta State, Mr Udeme Eshiet confirmed the two separate accidents.

He said, “Yes, it is two different accounts and eight persons dead. The accident that involved motorcycle was very terrible”