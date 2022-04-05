Tolls collection: Sanwo-Olu meets Lekki-Ikoyi stakeholders, ready to make concessions

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of the consultations on the return of tolling to the Ikoyi Link Bridge, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday met with the stakeholders to have a hitch free exercise.

The State Goverment is ready to make some concessions on a bid to have unhindered operation.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso the meeting, which took place at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, were leaders of the Lekki Residents Association (LERA) and Lekki Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA).

On the government’s side were, besides Mr. Governor, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, Commissioner for Transportation Frédéric Oladeinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, LCC Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan and LCC Board member Obafemi George.

Also at the meeting were President of LERSA, Olorogun James Emadoye, Vice President of LERSA, Arc. O.P.A. Ladega, Financial Secretary, LERSA, Mr. Keji Olajide, Director of Stakeholders Engagements, LERSA, Mrs. Chika Allison-Idalah, Chairman of Infrastructure Committee, LERSA, Alhaji Sulyman Bello, Chairman of Lekki Phase 1 Estate Residents Association (LERA), Mr. Yomi Idowu, Mr. Sony Irabor (LERA), Mr. Demola Folarin (LERA), Mr. Seni Adio (LERA), Mrs. Eniola (LERA), and Mr. Paul Kogoro (LERA).

The guests explained their position on the matter and demanded some concessions. Mr. Sanwo-Olu agreed to make some concessions after showing evidence of LCC’s financial situation and why tolling should resume at the plaza.

The LCC management will soon be announcing details of the concessions, following Mr Governor’s directive.