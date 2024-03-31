To get Nigeria fully back on track, a collective responsibility -Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said the task of getting the nation fully back on track was a collective responsibility, saying the nation will be greater.

In a release signed by the First Lady’s SSA Media, Busola Kukoyi , Oluremi Tinubu gave the hint during Iftar she hosted at the state House Abuja with the wives of state governors.

“Mr. President will do all it takes to make the nation better, that even when we live here, we will go back to a better Nigeria. We all have tasks to do to get this nation back on track”, she said.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the various programmes by the President were all on track, and the results were beginning to be evident.

Earlier, the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, urged all women to be one another’s keeper.

Towing the line of the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, who pointed out that governance was a collective responsibility, urged women to remember the nation in their prayers, especially in these last 10 days of Ramadan.

The guest lecturer, Professor Rafatu ABDUL’Hammed of the University of Abuja, advised women not to forget all they learnt during the Ramadan, and continue in that line.

She said living in love, piety, humility and tolerance would enhance the lives of Nigerians.

Prayers were offered for the nation, the President and the world.

Others in attendance included, female justices, female ministers, wives of ministers and wives of service chiefs.

