Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

To get Nigeria fully back on track, a collective responsibility -Oluremi Tinubu

Latest News
L-r: Wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima speaking at the Iftar hosted by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu while she listens
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said the task of getting the nation fully back on track was a collective responsibility, saying the nation will be greater.

In a release signed by the First Lady’s SSA Media, Busola Kukoyi , Oluremi Tinubu gave the hint during Iftar she hosted at the state House Abuja with the wives of state governors.

“Mr. President will do all it takes to make the nation better, that even when we live here, we will go back to a better Nigeria. We all have tasks to do to get this nation back on track”, she said.

 Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the various programmes by the President were all on track, and the results were beginning to be evident.  

Earlier, the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, urged all women to be one another’s keeper.

Towing the line of the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, who pointed out that governance was a collective responsibility, urged women to remember the nation in their prayers, especially in these last 10 days of Ramadan.  

The guest lecturer, Professor Rafatu  ABDUL’Hammed of the University of Abuja, advised women not to forget all they learnt during the Ramadan, and continue in that line.

She said living in love, piety, humility and tolerance would enhance the lives of Nigerians.

Prayers were offered for the nation, the President and the world.  

Others in attendance included, female justices, female ministers, wives of ministers and wives of service chiefs.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1742 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Easter: Akpabio, Kalu,  Fubara ,Diri, Zulum, others…

Fresh tension in Rivers as Assembly threatens to resume…

Police arrest 8 for killing of policemen in Delta, continue…

Support for Tinubu: Sekibo, Secondus, others are hypocrites…

1 of 2,135