Tinubu’s son conferred with traditional Igbo title as he visits Anambra to canvass for votes

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The younger son of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Seyi Tinubu was on Tuesday conferred with the traditional title of Nwannedinamba (relative in diaspora) in Anambra State.

Tinubu jnr who was in Anambra to canvass for votes for his father towards the February 25 presidential election made a brief stop at the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ Press Center, where he assured the people that his father has the good intentions of the people of the state at heart.

He told journalists that he was in the state to galvanize support for his father’s presidential aspiration.

He said: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience, tolerance and capacity to change the fortunes of Nigeria for the best.

“Everyone has acknowledged that his core strength is his vision for peace, progress and economic development. He also has a penchant for discovering, nurturing and empowering talent.

“Testimonies abound across Nigeria, Igbos, Yorubas, Fulanis, Efiks, Ibibios, Hausas and all the other tribes.”

Seyi Tinubu who was conferred the title by the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwu is said to be married to an Igbo lady.

Seyi Tinubu was accompanied on the trip by former Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Uzuegbunam Okagbue.