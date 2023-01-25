FG Hands over 2 Kilometre Road to University of Jos. 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over the two kilometre road rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry of works and Housing to the Management of the University of Jos, Plateau State.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Plateau State, Engineer Usman Abubakar Majin stated that the gap of the infrastructure need was steadily been bridged by the gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and schools.

The Minister pointed out that the quality of education is connected with the quality of Infrastructure in an institution of learning.

He said, “It is undebateable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.”

Fashola further said,” We have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal Tertiary Institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March, 2022 and we now have another 18 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the Country making a total of 83.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Tanko Ishaya who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Joshua Amopitan, expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for the road rehabilitation, adding that it has brought a lot of relief to the students and staff of the Institution.

He said, “The road was in a terrible shape before it was reconstructed, it will not only benefit the students because it leads to the hostel but also our staff and parents who normally come to the institution.”

The VC added that the vehicular hiccups normally experienced in the University had been drasticaly reduced due to the current good condition of the road.

He further said that the forthcoming 22nd and 23rd convocation of the University will be merrier as a result of the road.

The occasion was witnessed by the Registrar, Dr Rejoice Songdem, Director Physical Facilities, Halima Auta, the University Librarian, Dr. Thomas Adigun and other staff of the institution.

In a statement signed by Blessing Lere – Adams, the Director . Press and Public Relations, it was a joyful moment within and around the University community in Jos, Plateau state .