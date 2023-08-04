Tinubu withdraws Ministerial nominee, makes fresh appointment Latest News By Peter President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 42 Share President Bola Tinubu has sent another communication to the Senate, withdrawing the nomination of Maryam Shetty as a ministerial nominee and replacing her with Mairiga Mahmud. The President also adds Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee from Delta State. This was disclosed in a tweet by NTA on Friday, August 4. See the tweet here: Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest Newsmakes fresh appointmentNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 42 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
