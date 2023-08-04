Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu withdraws Ministerial nominee, makes fresh appointment

President Bola Tinubu has sent another communication to the Senate, withdrawing the nomination of Maryam Shetty as a ministerial nominee and replacing her with Mairiga Mahmud.

 

The President also adds Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee from Delta State.

