REEEA-Alliance Inaugurates her Governing Council, with Prof. Magnus Onuoha as Chairman 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations-Alliance, on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated her Governing Council, headed by Prof. Magnus C. Onuoha in a bid to ensure the progress of the renewable energy sector.

The event which held at Treasure Suits Hotel, Abuja also featured a 1 day media workshop on the theme, “Energy Act 2023: Options for Renewable Energy Penetration and the Roles of Stakeholders”.

Delivering her Speech, Managing Director and CEO, Association of Power Generation Companies, Mrs. Joy Ogaji said the Electricity Act provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatized, cost and service reflective tariff, contract and rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria.

She said, “The act provides a legal framework to accelerate growth in power generation capacity and improve utilization of generated power through increased investments in new and existing resources for power

generation.

“It also promotes policy and regulatory measures to ensure the expansion of efficient power generation, transmission, and distribution capabilities in Nigeria.

“This should address the imbalance in the existing transmission infrastructure and help to achieve Nigeria’s national electricity access targets and highest per capita power consumption in Africa” she said.

While noting that payment, liquidity and security of supply are major challenges Africa, Mrs. Ogaji noted that the region needs to put in several measures in place to ensure

that it realize regional power integration to its fullest potential.

“We must improve sector creditworthiness, through a well designed a securitization model to encourage the provision of guarantees and provide a viable & synergized commercial structure to reinforce the commercial framework of the REM power sector.” she said

Also Speaking, Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Magnus noted that the renewable energy sector has all it takes to become a leading figure in National growth, women empowerment and youth development, if the huge potentials within the sector are tapped into.

“The renewable energy and energy efficiency sector has so much potential for women empowerment, youth development and national growth, but we barely had a cadre of local indigenous developers as most of the developers then, products and finance were not accessible to Nigerian developers.

“So we came together, with the very generous support of development partners, GIZ, NESP, BSW and after multiple deliberations, formed an Alliance, launched with seven associations, whom have remained strongly a part of the Association till today.

“Today, we are taking it not just one step further but reinforcing the foundation that has been laid, and building multiple stories of vertical integrations that will change the industry.

A major critical component of this drive, I can’t emphasize enough is Capacity Building and Training; without the requisite capacity, we can not build indigenous expertise and sustain growth.

“We must develop the capacity to be developers, installers, advocates and policy formulators. If we do not have capacity, we shall be at the mercy of others. With enough capacity, we can create green jobs, create employment, create entrepreneurs and evolve women and youth empowerment.

“There are so many activities, new dynamics, technologies, interventions, measures, policies and relationships flowing around the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector.

“Globally, the Russia-Ukraine War showed us that beyond energy transition, we need to look vigorously at energy security.

“Here in Nigeria, the fuel subsidy removal, the Electricity Act recently signed into law, rising cost of energy dominant systems and measures, has showed us that it is time for a very critical rapprochement and behavioural change towards renewable energy and energy efficiency; not just as a policy document but as an implementable system for both domestic, rural, urban, commercial and industrial development.” He said

The event which was well attended by leaders of member associations, featured the Inauguration of the Governing Council, led by Prof. Magnus Onuoha, Anita Adeyemi emerged as Vice President, Halima Isa Ibrahim, the treasurer, Abbas Musa emerging treasurer and Samuel Nwosu, head, communication and strategy, making up the leadership of the Alliance.