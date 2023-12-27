Tinubu to Governor’s: We’ve shared responsibilities to ensure Nigeria’s peace, stability

President Bola Tinubu says the federal and sub-national governments of Nigeria have the mutual responsibility of ensuring the country’s peace and stability.

Speaking during a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday, the President reiterated his condemnation of the latest killings in Plateau State.

Addressing the governors, the President issued a stern directive to security agencies to halt the carnage in Plateau State and intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

Condoling with the victims, President Tinubu emphasized the sanctity of human life and called for a paradigm shift among those with contrary beliefs, cautioning them about the inevitable consequences of their actions.

“Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it,” he said.

President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State at the meeting, commending him for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he said.

On the 2024 Budget proposals before the National Assembly, the President informed the governors that he had a review meeting earlier in the day on certain elements in the Appropriation Bill, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

He emphasized the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.

“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future,” the President firmly stated.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Plateau State.

“May God be with the souls of the departed and bring peace to Plateau State. The Governor of Plateau State, we are with you; stay strong,” the NGF Chairman said.

Governor Abdulrazaq reaffirmed state governments’ support for the bold decisions and reforms initiated by President Tinubu’s administration.

“These are challenging times. It is not a walk in the park. Removing fuel subsidies had a great structural effect on the economy of the states. But we are confident that we will overcome these challenges and bounce back better,” he said.

…As Uzodinma says Nigeria ‘ll recover from socio-economic challenges

in the same vein, The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence that soon, Nigeria will recover from her current socioeconomic difficulties

He said the reforms being put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government reinforces his confidence that the country’s tomorrow will be better for the citizens.

The Governor spoke Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Ozuh Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State where he was joined by family, friends and associates to worship on Christmas Day.

In his remarks after the Church Service, Governor Uzodimma said he was delighted that we are celebrating another Christmas season – a period of rebirth and time to show love to each other, to families, communities, Local Government, State and the Nation at large

He reiterated his earlier message to Imo people to show love to State, Nation and humanity on Christmas, expressing optimism that the current economic challenges in the Country, occasioned by the reforms and policies of President Tinubu will in a couple of months be a thing of the past

Urging Nigerians to exercise patience with the government, the Governor noted that with the Port Harcourt Refinery coming back on stream and the exchange rate also showing signs of stability “Nigerians will soon smile.”

He however used the opportunity to solicit total support for the President whom he said “is determined to deliver on his electoral promises and mandate.”

Regardless, Governor Uzodimma reminded Nigerians that the period of Christmas should be a season we ought to use to examine our consciences with regard to how far we have fared in our attitude, make amends in areas of our failure as well as continue to improve on the areas of our successes.

“It is a period of showing love to the family, and even to our wives and children. It is a season that should provoke a new attitude, and I think, of collectively building our State and not to destroy it.”

He advised those who have penchant for destructions and killings of innocent citizens to desist from such “because God sees all we do in life, being omnipresence.”

He also prayed that as 2023 is fading away, “it shall be well with us while the New Year will usher in new things in our lives.”

On (in)security, the Governor assured that there will be no more insecurity in Imo State, emphasising that anybody who continues to troubleshoot in the State in the name of insecurity, given what had happened in the past four years as regards his efforts to reposition the State, should consider being foolish.

“The good days are ahead.

In his homily, the Rev. Fr. Alexander Ihenebo from Ahiara Mbaise Diocese said Nigerians should, at this time, ask themselves “what they are bringing to the table and not what they are taking away from the table,” in a message he captioned “Ukwuoma ihe onye ji bia” (Good legs what one comes with)

The clergy challenged the congregation to continue to be positive about Nigeria, saying that with the birth of Jesus Christ all things have been made new.