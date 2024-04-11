Tinubu to compatriots: Love Nigeria, defend its integrity

.As Shettima urges Muslims to pray for success of administration

.Soludo congratulates Faithful

.Economy recovering – Gov Abiodun

.As Ogun govt shares palliatives at praying grounds

By PAMELA EBOH Awka, AHMED MARI Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos joined the Muslim faithful to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers, urging Nigerians to continue to have faith in his government and remain patriotic citizens.

Addressing journalists after the prayers at the Eid Ground at the Dodan Barracks, the President said the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which is aimed at bringing prosperity to Nigerians, is being diligently implemented.

Encouraging Muslims celebrating the conclusion of Ramadan to extend the values of sacrifice and resilience beyond the fasting period, President Tinubu emphasized the need for Nigerians to prioritize the exhibition of love for their country.

”The resilience and sacrifice that we have shown and made during these months should be preserved. Be a kind and cheerful giver. We must love our country more than any other country, because that is the only one we have.

”We must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership.

”The Renewed Hope Agenda is alive, well and fine, and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful. Without hope, there is no salvation. Without hope, there is no development. Without hope, there is no life. Eid Mubarak,’’ the President told journalists at the end of the prayers led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam urged Nigerians to shun all acts of violence, ensure peaceful co-existence, and continue to have faith in the country.

He asked those in leadership positions to remain faithful to their oaths of office and work towards alleviating the suffering of the less privileged.

‘‘Let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Gaza and other areas of conflict,’’ the Chief Imam said.

He offered prayers of God’s guidance, wisdom, and protection for President Tinubu and the Lagos State government, as well as for peace and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Muslim faithfuls to pray for the success of the President Bola Tinubu’s administrations .

VP Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum, Senator Representing Borno Central, Senator KakaShehu Lawan, The All Progressive Congress APC National Deputy Chairman, North, Hon Ali Dalori, to he Secretary to the Borno state Government, SSG, Hon Bukar Tijjani were among hundreds of Muslim faithfuls that observed two Rakaat Eid el Fitr Sallah at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri .

Delivering his Sermon after the two Rakaat Prayers, the Imam I’daini of Borno,, Imam Adam Ibn Asil urged Muslim faithfuls to fast 6 days in n the month of Shawwal, as anyone who fast the Ed month of Ramadan and fellow it with five days in the month of Shawwal, is like someone who fast the whole year.

” I urge you to continue with the good deeds that you observed in the month of Ramadan, as the God of Ramadan is as also the God of Shawwal and other months”, the Imam iddani said.

Speaking in an interview at the Eid ground, the Vice President Kashim Shettima urged all Nigerian especially Muslim faithfuls to pray for President Tinubu and the Federal Government to succeed and also for the progress and progress of the nation

The VP assured Nigerians that the Tinubu led administration is working round the clock to t as ke out the nation from current economic wies.

Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state in his Sallah message after the Eud prayers at the Government House Maiduguri ” I urge you the people of the state to intensify prayers for the restoration of complete peace back to the state”.

He assured the people of the state that the Borno state government is working closely with the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders are working round the clock to restore power back to the state capital.

“As I address you few days ago, the Borno state government is doing everything possible to o restore the national grid back to the state capital, as the Maiduguri Rmergy Power Plant can’t suffieciently enough, so we are so we are doing everything possible to restore the power line along Maidugurii Damaturu road and Maidugurii Damboa road”, he added.

He urged al citizens to p to ay for President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Senators as ND other political and traditional leaders, stressing that the Borno state government is doing everything possible to curshion the hardship being face by the people as a resy of the current economic challenges.

Vice President Shettima, Governor Zulum, senatirs and other government functionaries were later treated to a Eud El Fitr Durba

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the celebration of Eid el Fitr, which marks the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his goodwill message signed by his Press Secretary on Wednesday, Soludo praised the Muslim community for their steadfastness, spiritual renewal and commitment to the virtues of charity, compassion and sacrifice exemplified during the Ramadan period.

The Governor urged Muslims to sustain and propagate the lessons of piety, love for one another and devotion to Almighty Allah learnt during the holy month.

He called on all Nigerians to imbibe and promote the spirit of peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance and harmonious living which the season represents.

The Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to serving the best interests of all residents of Anambra State regardless of religious, ethnic, social or political persuasions.

He noted, “The diversity of the state is a source of strength that should be harnessed for the progress and development of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

Soludo also lauded the Muslim community in the state for their unblemished record of peace, socio-economic contributions and support for his developmental agenda anchored on the paradigm of transformation towards a brighter future.

He however wished the Muslim faithful a happy and memorable Eid el Fitr celebration filled with joy, peace and the blessings of Almighty Allah.

However, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said that Nigeria is on the verge of recovering from its economic challenges as a result of the corporate prayers offered by Nigerians during the Lent and Ramadan fasting.

This, as the state government on Wednesday continued its palliative distribution to mark the Eid-el-fitri celebration.

Governor Abiodun, who stated this while playing host to Muslim faithful at his Iperu residence in Ikenne Local Government Area, noted that the country’s challenges are surmountable but needed all hands to be on deck.

He averred that the current policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government are yielding fruits as the economy is gradually taking shape.

“Naira continues to appreciate against the dollar. We will soon start to enjoy. The development of Nigeria is now paramount. It is a must. Nigeria is going to rise again,” he said.

According to the governor, Ramadan is a period to seek forgiveness and be kind to fellow humans, stressing the need for Nigerians to always be good to one another and uphold religious harmony.

He added: “Ramadan is a season of self-denial, a season of self-discipline and prayer to Almighty God. It is also a season of religious tolerance for both Christians and Muslims. Without a doubt, the Almighty has answered and is still answering all our prayers.

“My message to our people is that the same way we denied ourselves in the past 30 days, the same way that we forgive those that offended us, the same way we choose to live a life of impact by giving freely to the less privileged, let us continue in the same fashion and be good to our neighbours.”

Abiodun congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of Ramadan, describing it as a spiritual exercise that is beneficial to both individuals and the nation.

In the same vein, the state Deputy Governor, Engr (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the policies and programmes of the President Tinubu-led administration towards repositioning the country.

Speaking at the Ota Central Eid ground, Engr. Salako-Oyedele called on the citizens to be optimistic about the emergence of a new Nigeria soon, even as she expressed delight that the new policies of the government at the centre are already yielding the desired results on the economy.

While renewing the commitment of Governor Abiodun at ensuring the even distribution of the dividends of democracy across the state, the deputy governor urged Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the government so they will be able to do more for the people.

She also advised Muslims to adhere to the tenets of Islam as well as live by the various teachings imbibed during

Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the palliative distribution took place at the various Eid praying grounds across the state.

At the Eid praying ground, Sagamu, the Grand Chief Imam of Remo kingdom, Alhaji Abdul-Quadri Jinadu, expressed gratitude to Governor Dapo Abiodun for continuing to put smiles on the faces of residents of the state.

Alhaji Jinadu noted that the palliative would alleviate the current economic hardship and bring succour to the people.

“The various ongoing interventions by the state government are ways to ameliorate the economic situation. It is a sign that Nigerians will soon come out of the current economic hardship,” he said.

In his remarks, the Asiwaju Adinni of Ogun State and Baba Adinni of Remoland, Alhaji Samsideen Apelogun, appreciated the government for the palliative distribution, noting that this would go a long way in ameliorating the economic situation and put food on the table for the vulnerable.

In separate interviews, Mrs. Selimotu Tijani and Alhaji Nimotalai Adekunle commended the governor for the palliatives that were distributed during and after the fasting period, pointing out that the gesture had brought succour into many homes.

Muslim faithful who thronged the Ilaro Central praying ground were full of excitement with the food palliative.

Speaking with newsmen during the distribution of the palliative, the Chairman of Yewa South Local Government, Hon. Lateef Salami appreciated Governor Abiodun for the gesture, adding that this year, Eid-el-Fitr would remain a memorable one as it served as a relief to the needy.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Imam of Ilaro Central Mosque, Imam Tajudeen Adewunmi, who thanked the governor for the gesture, pointed out that it would go a long way to ameliorate the suffering occasioned partly by the fuel subsidy removal.

He implored Islamic adherents to always reflect on the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan while enjoining them to embrace peace at all times, love one another, and be kind to all, especially those in need.

In their separate remarks, Mr. Raheem Ismail and Alhaja Fasina Mopelola, who were some of the beneficiaries, thanked the governor for the food palliatives with prayer that Allah would continue to bless him and grant him success in office.

The palliatives were also distributed at Ijebu Ode and Ikenne Eid praying grounds.