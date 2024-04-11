Eid-el-Fitri tragedies: Lagos monarch, Agbabiaka, ex-Kogi Rep, others die.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka with agency reports

This year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival marking the end of Ramadan fasting witnessed a harvest of tragedies yesterday including the death of a traditional ruler , Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, the Osolo of Isolo in Lagos State, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris and no fewer than three others.

It was learnt that the monarch joined his ancestors shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed his death in a statement.

According to the statement, the deceased monarch will be buried by 4pm yesterday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The statement read, “I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64. May his soul rest in peace.” Olasoju did not disclose the cause of his death.

President, Sanwo-Olu mourn Oba of Isolo

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu said he received the news of the passing of the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka (Adeola Olushi III), with deep sadness.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity noted that: “The President sends his condolences to the family of the deceased monarch, the Council of Obas and Chiefs, as well as the Government and people of Lagos State.

“While mourning the passing of Oba Agbabiaka, the President urges his family and everyone grieving this painful loss, to take solace in the remarkable legacy left behind by the departed.

“President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant the soul of the late monarch peaceful repose and his family the strength to bear the huge weight of his passing.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III.

The Governor also commiserated with the people of Isolo and the family of the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Agbabiaka Saliu, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), shortly after observing the Eid prayers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the passage of the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, as a great loss to the traditional institution and Lagos State as a whole.

He said the late traditional ruler, during his lifetime, rendered selfless service to the people of Isolo and Lagos State.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of Isolo, the deceased family, friends, and associates on the transition of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III.

“The death of Oba Agbabiaka is a great loss to the people of Isolo, and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of his community as a traditional ruler.

“Oba Agbabiaka, as a first-class traditional ruler, left a lasting legacy that the people of Isolo Kingdom will continue to cherish. I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Isolo and Lagos State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Governor urged the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, as well as the entire people of Isolo, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.

Also, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris is dead.

Mohammed slumped and died on Wednesday in his house in Abuja shortly after returning from the Eid praying ground where he joined other faithful to observe the two rakah Eid -el-fitr prayer.

The late former federal lawmaker who represented Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala federal Constituency of Kogi State from 2011 to 2015 was a son of former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites at Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

Two passengers fall into Lagos lagoon

In another sad development, the impact of an accident on Wednesday in Lagos threw two adults off an 18-seater bus plying the Third Mainland Bridge into the Lagos lagoon

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that personnel of the Marine Police were in search of the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the LT 18-seater bus.

Farinloye said that the crash involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward Lagos Island, on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings.

He said that the impact forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.

“The victims, an adult male and female are being searched by the Marine Police.

“The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital, ” Farinloye said.

3 perish in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Also, three people lost their lives while two others were injured on Wednesday in a lone crash around Fidiwo Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The lone crash, which reportedly occurred at about 1:07 pm involved a green Toyota Jeep with number plate BDG213BJ and five occupants.

Authorities have determined that the accident was caused by a burst tyre, resulting in the loss of control and subsequent crash under the bridge.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere Remo while the corpses of the dead have been deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

The statement read, “FRSC Ogunmakin Unit Command carried out a rescue operation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Fidiwo Bridge on a crash that occurred at about 1307hrs .

“The crash involved 01 vehicle with registration number BDG213BJ a Toyota jeep green colour.

“A total of 05 persons were involved ( 04 male adult and 01 female adult) and 02 got injured while the remaining 03 were killed from the lone crash ( 02 male adult and 01 female adult)

“The cause of the lone crash was Tyre bust speed, which led to loss of control and the vehicle crash under the bridge

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.”

Meanwhile, the agency has advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit and always go on a routine check to detect any fault on a vehicle.

Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope is alive –AGN President, Emeka

Similarly Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as ‘Jnr Pope’, on Wednesday survived a boat mishap in Anambra.

The National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas on his Instagram page confirmed that Jnr. Pope is alive and receiving treatment in the hospital.

Another video posted on Linda Ikeji official Instagram page showed the actor sitting on the ground looking dazed while someone was using a singlet to fan him as people surrounded him.

Samuel Olatunji, a filmmaker, had taken to his Instagram page to announce that Jnr Pope alongside three others, who were involved in a boat accident on Anam River while going to a movie location died.

According to sources, the versatile actor was reportedly taken to the mortuary where he was rejected by an attendant who said that he was still alive and that the people that brought him should take back and resuscitate him.

But a video making its round on Instagram showed a young man on wheels saying that Jnr Pope is still alive.

According to him, they were told to take him to the side of the river and perform some rituals and he would be fine.

The man who was racing for time was seen urging motorists to clear on the road, saying that people were busy taking pictures of Jnr Pope and another man lying by his side instead of taking them to the hospital before he arrived the scene.

Olatunji wrote “Junior Pope passes on. Sad day for Nollywood. Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into Anam River on their way to location and their bodies have been recovered.

“What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Multiple sources confirmed this sad development to us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Junior Pope, in 2006, joined the Nollywood industry and started attending movie auditions as well as acting minor characters in movies.

He usually played the role of a bodyguard, palace attendant, and servant in movies.

In 2007, he rose to fame after acting in the Nollywood blockbuster movie, “Secret Adventures”, a movie directed by Tchidi Chikere.

He acted in more than 150 Nollywood movies which include: “Secret Adventures”, “Mad sex”, “Bitter Generation”, “Vengeance of Bullet”, “The Cat”, “The Generals”, “Wrong Initiation” among others.

In 2010, he won the award for Nollywood Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Entertainment Factory Awards.

He is known for acting criminal, villain, armed robber, militant and hitman roles in movies alongside Emma Ehumadu, Sylvester Madu, Zubby Michael, Jim Iyke, Alaso Wariboko, Gentle Jack, Hanks Anuku, Jerry Amilo.

Other awards to his credit include Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Actor of the Year at the Africa Movie Academy Awards among others.

Meanwhile, there was no information about the whereabouts of the three other actors who were travelling with Jnr Pope.