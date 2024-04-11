Redouble your efforts to end insurgency, banditry, Army Chief Lagbaja charges troops.

AHMED MARI,, Maidugurii

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja charged the troops of the Nigerian Army in the Frontline to keep hope and faith in the unity of the nation and continue to fight the just cause of keeping the nation safe and secured.

The COAS who made the charge on Wednesday while delivering his Goodwill message during the 2024 Rid El Fitr Sallah celebration held at Mainalari cantonment, Maidugurii, said “” ss we celebrate Eid-El-Fitr 2024, I challenge you to renew your hope and faith in the unity of our nation and continue to fight for the just cause of keeping Nigeria safe and secure.”

Represented by the theater Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Mjor General Wahidi Shuabu said ” I urge all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to use this Eid-El-Fitr celebration to pray for our continued successes, I once again wish our Muslim faithful and, indeed, all Nigerian Army personnel and their family members a wonderful and happy Eid-El-Fitr celebration. Thank you, and God bless”..

” Let me use this opportunity of this celebration to acknowledge and thank you for your continued contributions towards ensuring the total defeat of adversarial elements troubling our nation. Your commitment and sacrifices in the fight against

terrorism, banditry, oil theft, illegal mining, and other forms of criminalities challenging our existence as a Nation have not gone unnoticed by the government and the people of Nigeria. You all will bear me witness that the government of the day has, within available means, kept faith with its promise to make the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and our families of uttermost importance”

the Army Chief further said ” thee only way to reciprocate this is by redoubling our efforts at creating the right environment for peace and economic prosperity of our people and country. I challenge you not to rest on your oars as we continue to work with our sister services and other security agencies in implementing strategic policies of government through successful operational activities and effective tactical actions. I assure you that I will continue to prioritize your welfare while maintaining the sanction and reward system which characterize the sound administration pillar of my Command Philosophy, which is “To transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment””.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division (GOC), Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna said “it is my honour to address you on the occasion that significe the end Ramadan fast, this occasion bring us together to celebrate shows the unity and our resolve to keepp the nation one.

” I urge you all to continue to pray for the victory of our troops in the Frontline, our efforts in keeping our nation safe and secured is well commended by the President and Commander in Chief. I therefore, urge you to redouble our efforts to rid our nation of current security challenges” the GOC added.