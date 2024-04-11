Gov Ododo confirms arrest of suspects behind killing of 25 persons in Kogi community

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, said on Wednesday some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings at Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in the Omala local government area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on April 4 attacked the two communities, killed 25 persons, and injured several others.

Ododo, who spoke with journalists shortly after observing his prayer at Okene Eid-el Praying Ground, said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

He said: “The crisis in Omala Local Government Area has not just started today but has been there for some years now and we will do our best to make sure that peace is fully restored in the area.

“As I speak with you, some suspected persons have been arrested; investigations are ongoing, and they are giving us useful information.

“As soon as we are done with the investigations, the report will be made public and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

The governor commiserated with relatives of those killed in the crisis and restated the government’s commitment to provide support for those injured and others whose houses were destroyed in the attack.

He urged Muslims in the state to sustain the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan.

