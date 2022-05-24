Tinubu purchases senatorial form for ex deputy governor

VICTOR ORIMEMI

National leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday secured the Lagos West senatorial form for ex-deputy governor, Mrs Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

The former Governor’s move had other party members bewildered because screening for the seneatorial aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos West had been concluded.

According to an anonymous source, Mrs Adebule has been galavanting from ward to ward soliciting for votes after the closure of sale of form and screening of aspirants.

“It’s ridiculous that former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule has joined the race to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate in the forthcoming general elections.

“Our people at the National Secretariat of the APC revealed that only three aspirants namely; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Mr. Kayode Opeifa and Mrs. Joke Orelope-Adefulire obtained nomination forms from Lagos West.Whereas both Obanikoro and Opeifa submitted their forms and were thereafter cleared by the screening committee, Orelope-Adefulire neither submitted the form nor presented herself for the race.

“There was never a time before and during the processes of submission of forms or screening that the name Adebule came up, having not obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms in the first place,

“Tinubu is attempting to leverage the perceived relationship formed between Idiat Adebule who was a member of the APC reconciliation committee headed by Adamu Abdullahi, to have his way.” the source said.

The source added by saying it is pertinent to state that the aspiration of Idiat Adebule will suffer a huge loss, especially if the party goes ahead to present her as its candidate after its primaries, once it is tested in a competent court of jurisdiction.

He admonished the national secretariat to be wise and be upright so as to make sure things are done in accordance with the constitution, else it poses risk of losing another seat in the red chamber before the election.

2023: Ameachi vows to fight poverty and insecurity

In a meeting with delegates of the APC in Katsina State, the former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi promised to look into the issue of insecurity and poverty in the nation as soon as he becomes President.

During the visit, Ameachi reminded delegates of the dire need to impose a change in the system so as to save the country from disintegrating to the point where there’s a total divide between the rich and the poor to the detriment of peace and security in the country.

“If Nigeria does not move back to agriculture and move from agriculture to industrial and manufacturing, the breakup you’ll see is the poor versus the rich.

“It will not be Muslims versus Christian’s or North versus South. It will be the poor versus the rich. So we must build the Nigerian economy to accommodate the poor. If you don’t accommodate the poor, you will run away.

“Have you heard of Songhai farm? Three hundred hectares of Songhai farm, the biggest Songhai farm in the world was built by me. We built hostels for 500 farmers, when we train you and graduate you, we give you money, give you product to go and start your own farm, then we take another 500.

“We began to produce. By the time I left office, the farm was producing money to run itself, no more government money. We created 2000 hectares of Banana farm. We did it partly to create employment. Everyday we employed 500 persons.” Ameachi said.

Ameachi declared himself as the right candidate to restore peace, security and equity to Nigeria and also talked about his achievements as Governor of River’s State especially in the area of security.

“That’s why anywhere I go (for consultations with delegates) I go with Gen. Buratai (former Chief of Army Staff, who was then Brigade Commander in Rivers State) and former Inspector General of Police, Abba Suleiman, who was Commissioner of Police in Rivers State at the time. Former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar was Air Force commander (in Rivers State at the time). We were bombing them everyday until they ran away.” He said.

The former minister said his desire to become President is aimed at giving back to the country and the people. He went on to say he’ll be President for every Nigerian and Nigerians should be rest assured as he’ll become a servant.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari showered encomium on Ameachi, calling him a friend, and encouraging people of his State to go with a candidate capable of fixing the issues the State is faced with.

“Chibuike Amaechi is a personal friend and indeed a friend in need. We have come a long way. I know him to be a very hardworking person and courageous person…You are not the one to blow your trumpet. I think we are in a better position to blow your trumpet.

“To the people of Katsina, these are very very important for anybody coming to give us assurances for security, restoration of our normal lives,” Masari said.

In addition to what the Governor said, APC Chairman in Katsina State, Muhammad Sani, said Ameachi’s visionary leadership traits, charisma, and can-do Spirit has not only transformed Katsina State to a mini Nigeria but, set it on the path of development and has made his name a household name among his equals.

He went on to say his foresight of establishing the University of Transportation, rail line passing through Daura to Niger Republic and other institutions as well as other developmental strides have really endeared him to the people of Katsina.

The chairman reinstated that Ameachi’s love for the North has remained constant over the years and it would only be fair if the State’s indigenes repay the good deeds of Amaechi towards them.