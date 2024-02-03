Tinubu is committed to ending Terrorism, Banditry, Kidnapping–SGF

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation has assured that President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to ending Boko Haram insurgency,, Banditry, Kidnapping and other forms of terrorism and insecurity in the Northeast and country at large.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume who made the assurance yesterday at a Two-Day Stakeholders’ Engagement on Current Security Challenges in the Northeast Geopolitical Zone which was organized by the Borno State Government in collaboration with office of the SGF holding at Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

The SGF represented by the Permanent Secretary special Services, Mr. David Atah said, to achieve lasting peace, all hands must be on deck by all stakeholders such as traditional rulers, religious leaders and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs to give maximum support in the ongoing kinetic and non-kinectic approaches adopted by the Military and other security agencies.

The workshop with a theme: ‘ Sustaining Post Conflict Recovery Through Effective Peace building and Reconciliation Initiative’, also featured paper presentations including that of the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar; tilted: Strengthening Recovery and Peace building processes in the North- East Nigeria: The Roles for Non-State Security Actors and Community Based Security Organizations.

” Security is everybody’s business, hence, the workshop is timely with a view to charting the course for an effective conflict resolution and post-conflict recovery”, the SGF said.

He said “the present Administration under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has been working assiduously to reduce to the barest minimum, the security challenges facing the country.. It is gratifying to note that the collaborative efforts are yielding the desired dividends as the security situation has relatively improved in most parts of the Country.

“The sacrifices and gallantry of members of our security agencies have resulted in the neutralization of bandits, insurgents, fundamentalists and foreign intruders while several thousands of others and their family members have surrendered to troops. In line with Nigeria’s adherence to international human rights rules, thousands of captured and surrendered insurgents are undergoing rehabilitation preparatory to reinjection into the community.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend our gallant forces for effectively safeguarding our territorial integrity. I also wish to inform you as well that the Armed Forces of Nigeria have sustained the military onslaught on armed bandits’ enclaves in the North West and North Central Geo-Political Zones, criminal elements masquerading as kidnappers across the landscape and also to separatists in the South East and parts of South South Geo-Political Zones. Substantial successes have been recorded through these efforts and strategy of engagement”, he added.

“He further said “in the Maritime domain, our waters have become calmer and negative reports of daily attacks by pirates, have reduced in frequency and magnitude. We however still experience isolated cases of attacks in the creeks of the Niger Delta area.”

“I have given you this cross country security synopsis to enable critical stakeholders appreciate the magnitude of the efforts of the government in managing the situation and to stress the importance of collective efforts to stem the tide. As you are all aware, the Federal Government, in collaboration with States in the North East Geo-Political Zone introduced some far-reaching measures, (kinetic and non-kinetic), aimed at finding lasting solution to these security challenges”, he added.

“These measures include; deployment of additional security personnel to the Zone, procurement of additional security equipment/platforms, formation of additional Military units, deployment of Task Force operations including, Operation Hadin Kai, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) as well as Operation Safe Corridor, to rehabilitate the repentant elements, among others.” Akume stated.

Also, Speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by the Head of Service,, Barrister Mallam Fannami said, the workshop is apt, and choosing Borno as venue is a welcome development, as it will create a Forum to consistently review the security challenges with corresponding recommendations with a view to maintaining the trust and confidence between the Government and the communities.

Zulum lamented that the over decade insurgency, have forced many children out of school, unemployment, poverty and destruction of lives and property in the state and the North East in general, hence, the need to key into the ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement initiative of the present administration, as peace gradually returns.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen,, the Borno state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar said, the workshop is to sensitize the communities in the North East Geo-Political Zone on how they can play complementary role in fighting insecurity and other vices, and also enable the adoption of Community-Based security solutions.

“Ii is expected that at the end of the series of engagements, stakeholders will be encouraged to enlighten other members of their respective communities on the significance of collective efforts in fighting crime and criminality and to take advantage of a platform especially the Borno Model being established for sharing credible information for enhanced security, provision of quality education, modernization of Agriculture, infrastructural development and host of other government interventions under the leadership of Governor Zulum and other state governments in the North Eastern states.