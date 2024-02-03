Anambra govt rebuilds Ekwueme Square

*New edifice to have VIP lounge, relaxation, recreational facilities

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner for Housing in Anambra State, Hon. Pauly Onyeka has charged contractors working for the upgrade of Ekwueme Square to turn it to a centre of attraction comparable to any other one around the world.

This project is in line with Governor Soludo”s move to give Anambra a world class event centre in line with his campaign promise of turning the state into a Dubai of Africa.

The edifice when completed, will have an executive pavilion, VIP lounge, recreational and relaxation facilities as well as parking space among other facilities.

The Commissioner who spoke during the official handover of the project site to the contractors on Friday explained that the goal of the government is to transform the old event centre to a decent, world class facility, in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s desire to make Anambra a livable and progressive state.

Onyeka said, “We will not accept excuses. What we need here is an event centre of global standards. Mr Governor is poised to ensure that our people get value for every kobo spent by the government. I want you to work with this in mind. Give us the best that can be showcased anywhere around the world”.

He also urged the contractors not to undermine the good intentions of the state government on the project.

The commissioner further directed other contractors to promptly execute the job in accordance with specifications to be able to meet the deadline set by the government.

Hon. Onyeka was accompanied to the event by other senior staff of the ministry.

Speaking on behalf of other contractors, the Managing Director of the Lead Company, Pizim Engineering Limited, Engr Ugochukwu Nnigbo gave assured the commissioner of quality work and timely delivery

He added, “We are aware that the Soludo-led government does not compromise standards and we promise to do our best to deliver quality work the government will be proud of,” he pledged.

The occasion afforded the government team, led by the Commissioner for Housing, the opportunity to brainstorm with the contractors on the technical and architectural designs for the project.