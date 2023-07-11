IBRAHIM QUADRI

Tinubu condemns killings in Plateau, Benue

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness and grief over the rounds of violence and killings in Plateau and Benue.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President condemned the most recent internecine killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau and parts of Benue.

Tinubu found very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two States.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing,” the President said.

To rebuild trust and restore harmony to these conflict areas, President Tinubu urged all stakeholders in the areas to help foster genuine and long lasting peace.

He called for further collaboration among community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and Christian Association of Nigeria.

While reaffirming his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria, the President directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

He, however, charged the governments of Plateau and Benue States and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

No fewer than 24 persons were reportedly killed in Akpuuna village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue on Saturday, according to Tersoo Kula, the spokesman for state governor.

According to him, the gunmen operated for more than two hours without intervention of security forces.

Also, at least 15 people were killed in an attack in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, on Saturday.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria alleged that a militia group invaded their communities killing and maiming people while destroying over 70 houses.

According to the chairman of the group in Plateau, Nuru Abdullahi, at least 2,000 cattle belonging to its members were still missing after the invasion.

The crisis in the two states started early in the first quarter of this year with various security measures being taken by the federal and state governments.

meanwhile,Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday have once again made case for state police, noting that the high rate of insecurity across the country could only be curbed through amendments to the 1999 constitution.

The motion to this effect was moved by the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa which was unanimously adopted as the resolution of the House.

The House therefore called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass to earnestly put machinery in place that would see to the amendment of the constitution to have state police.

The House also urged the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to equip the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, saying through intelligence gathering, the personnel complement the effort of the police in combating crimes.

Tuesday’s sitting was the first plenary that would be coming up after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly on June 6, when Obasa retained the seat as the Speaker.

In his ruling, Obasa who presided over the plenary declared, “I want to say a big thank you to all of you for making the contributions. Let’s make the issue a double-edge swod. While calling on the National Assembly on the need for state police, let’s call on our Governor to further equip our Neighborhood Safety Corps so that they can carry out their job very well.”

He added that security is more of gathering intelligence which can be utilized in securing lives, saying the Neighborhood Safety Corps has not been equipped for a while.

Members took turns to air out their minds to appreciate the Speaker for the motion.

Hon Gbolahan Yishawu said, “Mr Speaker, you have hit the nail on the head. We remember very well that you sponsored the Bill that led to the emergence of Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and we can see what this has done in our state.

“With the new Goverment, Mr President has made sure governance is being put on track but importantly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will not come in if there is no security. Our police is doing wonderfully well but you can’t give what you don’t have. We don’t have enough personnel.”

Hon Desmond Elliot added, “This couldn’t have come at a better time. We keep reminding ourselves that security is paramount. Even in traffic in Lagos we have presence of security risk. We won’t rest on our oars until we achieve it.”

On his part, Hon Setonji David noted, “The issue of state police is over flogged but we must continue to say it. The National Assembly should come up with relevant amendments.”

“If Lagos State can have one of the best security trust funds being managed by technocrats,” Hon Femi Saheed reiterated that he saw no reason why state policing would be difficult.

“It is not only politics that is local, security is also local. Our youths who are into drug addict can be curbed through state police. The way to go is by putting state police into concurrent list,” Hon Lukman Olumoh stated.

Hon. Akanbi Oluwa explained that going by section 214 of the constitution, ascribing the role of Chief security officer to a state Governor could not be enforced, adding that “If we make law that is not implemented, it is as good as we have not made any law.”