2023 polls challenges: INEC begins post-election review

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has commenced the post-election review of the 2023 general election to tackle recorded challenges.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Attahiru Madami, said this during the commission’s meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Madami said that the purpose of the review was to improve the future conduct of elections and to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the internal review will involve the commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries, some Presiding Officers and Collation/Returning Officers.

“The review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities of elections.

“Also the commission welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures,” the REC said.

He stated that after the review, the lessons learnt from the 2023 elections and solutions would be provided to the challenges facing the process of election.

Mr Yakub Ishaqu, the Assistant Director, Budget Monitoring and Performance of INEC, Abuja, explained that the review would basically xray the successes and failure of INEC in the 2023 general election.

”What we are trying to do is to look at the various factors that contributed to the success story INEC was able to gather towards 2023 polls.

“We are also looking at the places where we have challenges and improve in the areas for the betterment of 2027 election,” he said. (NAN)