Tinubu begins campaign with special prayers, peace walk in Abuja

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is set to begin its campaign on Wednesday in Abuja with a special prayer session and peace walk.

Director, Media and Publicity of the council, Mr Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said nominated members of the council “are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

“There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment same day.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the campaign council, President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, we congratulate all members of the campaign council”, he stated.

The appointments into the council is a call to serve the party which will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all.

“It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and FCT.

“The party and the candidates acknowledge your hardwork and great financial and human resources that have been voluntarily expended since we began this journey. We urge you to continue your good work. The PCC will work with the support groups as we move along into the campaign season.

“We encourage other groups yet to formally register with the PCC to do so immediately for proper harmonization”, he stated.

