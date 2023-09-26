The wife’ at 17th, organises Couples Forum Luncheon in Lagos

L-r… Coordinator “The Wife” Rev Lovina Emeka Matthew; one of the guest Speaker Mrs . Adunola Akinyemiju; Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; Coordinator, Mrs. Oludolapo Falohun.

From 3rd left Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; Coordinator Rev Lovina Emeka Matthew and others.

Left Guest. Mr. Emeka Okafor; presenting The Wife Couples award to Senior Pastor, Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Pastor Sam Okoro, his wife Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; (middle).

From 3rd left. Guest Speaker, Dr Gertrude Dike; Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; Member, Mrs Bridget Massaquoi; Rev Lovina Emeka Matthew; Dr (Mrs.) Chinwe Okafor; Mrs. Oludolapo Falohun; Pastor (Mrs) Bolarinwa Sanni and others at the cutting of the Cake.

L-r … Mr. Emeka Okafor, his wife Commissioner of police (Rtd) Dr (Mrs.) Chinwe Okafor and Apostle Soughtout Emeka Matthew.

Cross Section of members The wife’ at 17. th

L-r… Senior Pastor, Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Pastor Sam Okoro, his wife Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; cutting the The ‘Wife’ at 17th Cake.

L-r… Mr. Emeka Okafor, presenting the award to Mr. & Mrs. Osara Idemudia, received on behalf of Pastor& Pastor (Mrs) Wale Adefarasin.

From 4th left Senior Pastor, Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Pastor Sam Okoro, his wife Founder, Chief Coordinator of “The Wife” Dr (Mrs) Nkem Okoro; Coordinator Rev Lovina Emeka Matthew. her husband Apostle Soughtout Emeka Matthew; and others during ‘ the raising the next Generation, organised by ‘The wife’ at 17th on lectures, awards for 25years of marriage, indigenous food competition and lots of side attractions, Couples forum Luncheon held at the Golden gate ikoyi Lagos on 23/9/2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

