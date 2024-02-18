The Sun Award Winners 2023: Uche Ogah emerges Industrialist of the Year

Founder and President, Masters Energy Group, Dr. Uche Ogah, has emerged the winner of The Sun Industrialist of the Year Award

Ogah, who is a consummate businessman and industrialist in the country clinched the prestigious award to beat top contenders during a rigorous process by the top echelon of the media organization after consideration of all the feats he has been able to achieve in the business eco system.

Ogah, a former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, received The Sun Industrialist of the Year Award alongside 33 others at the weekend at a blissful event at the Eko Hotels and Suites

Dr. Ogah expressed happiness for the honour and noted that the recognition will motivate him to invest more towards the development of the industrial sector and the Nigerian economy.

He commended The Sun for its professionalism and commitment to encourage Nigerians who are doing much to create jobs and boost socio-economic development.

He said: “We have no other country than Nigeria; we are committed to the future of this country and we are committed in growing the economy of this country from the local government to state and national levels.”

The Managing Director , The Sun Newspapers ,Mr Onuoha Ukeh noted that Dr Ogah had engaged in industrial revolution with his manufacturing outfits in Uturu, Abia State, Ogun State and Lagos State that is why he emerged winner.

He said: “A tour of your Industrial City located in your village, Onuaku-Uturu, in Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, leaves one confounded. With industries manufacturing different things, you have proved that what Nigeria needs is to become a producing country for its economy to grow better.

“We have observed a steady growth of your Masters Energy Group, with about 30 subsidiaries, and each of them engaged in the production of different brands of goods. It may therefore, not be out of place to say that Masters Energy Group is Jack of All Trades and Master of All.

“You have also invested in energy, gas, noodles and food processing, lubricants, biscuits, PVC pipes, cartons, aluminum, metering plant and a plastic unit where water tanks, chairs, plates and several others are produced under the industrial city, with other subsidiaries like detergent and fertilizer in the pipeline.

“We are not surprised that you have also ventured into vehicle assembly plant which is involved in assembling both light and heavy duty vehicles. There is also the Masters Tricycle which you have started assembling.”

It would be recalled that Prior to his venture into entrepreneurship, he spent about 10 years in the banking sector, beginning with NAL Merchant Bank, where he did his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Ogah later took up full employment at All States Trust Bank after his service year, and spent about two years in the bank before joining Zenith Bank where, by dint of hard work, he rose to the position of Assistant General Manager (AGM) before resigning in 2007. He founded Masters Energy Limited, which he has grown from a small business owner to an oil magnate, entrepreneur, investor and a notable philanthropist. Through his various business entities, he has contributed in creating jobs in the country, thereby reducing the burden of unemployment on the governments.

Born on December 22, 1969 in Onuaku Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Ogah attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Lagos, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu and Ogun State University.

Ogah is a budding industrialist. A tour of his Industrial City located in, Onuaku-Uturu, in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, leaves one confounded. Masters Energy has grown steadily into about 30 subsidiaries. Each of the subsidiaries is engaged in the production of different brands of goods.

He has made massive investments in Energy, Gas, Noodles and Food Processing, Lubricants, Biscuits, PVC Pipes, Cartons, Aluminium, Metering Plant and a Plastic unit where Water Tanks, Chairs, Plates and several others are produced under the industrial city, with other subsidiaries like Detergent and Fertilizer in the pipeline.

Ogah’s Masters Energy Group has also ventured into a vehicle assembly plant, which is involved in assembling both light and heavy duty vehicles. There is also the Masters Tricycle which has commenced operations. Masters Energy has heavy presence in Lagos, Ogun and Rivers State where it trades on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); Automotive Gas Oil (AGO); Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK); and Aviation Gas (ATK).

Dr. Uche Ogah’s versatility earned him a position in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development and national honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

In philanthropy, Ogah has show commitment to uplifting the less privileged and making the society a better place for all. This is evident in the electrification of villages in Uturu community, Abia State. He also built prototype houses for the entire community and constructed a 5,000 capacity auditorium in Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu.

For his enviable record of industrialization of Nigeria, Uche Sampson Ogah is The Sun Industrialist of the Year, 2023 , also he was a recipient of 2022 Champion Newspapers Minister of the year award.