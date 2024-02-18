Jubilations as security operatives reportedly kill cultist wanted for murder of Rivers DPO  

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

There were jubilations in parts of Rivers State at the weekend following a report of the reported killing of the notorious cultist, Gift Okpara, popularly known as ‘2Baba’, who was declared wanted for the murder of the Ahoada East Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Bako Angbashim.

Gift Okpara was reportedly killed on Saturday by Joint security operatives during a raid in his hideout in Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

A community source, who pleaded anonymity, told our Correspondent that ‘2Baba’’s gang members quickly took his remains away after he was hit with several bullets alongside some of his loyalists during a shoot-out with the security operatives.

Though the Police was yet to confirm the development as at the time of filling this report, our source disclosed that in Odiemudie, 2Baba’s Community, some natives were already celebrating his death.

It would be recalled that the Late SP Bako Angbashim was murdered in September 2023 by members of 2Baba led Iceland cult group in Odiemudie Forest Ahoada East LGA, and dismembered his body.

Angered by the killing of the gallant police officer, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, declared Gift Okpara (2Baba) wanted with a bounty of N100million placed on him.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to react to the development; but was yet to do so as at press time.

