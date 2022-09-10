The Niche Annual Lecture on 2023 Elections ,the future of Nigeria’s democracy held in Lagos

L- r… Guest ,Elder Eleazu Uma; former Director General ( NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside; MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche ,Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; present the Niche Hall of fame award to Guest Speaker , former Lagos State Governor / Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN).
L-r…MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; presenting the Niche Hall of fame award to Chairman of the Occasion , first Republic Politician. Alhaji Tanko Yakasai .
L-r…MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; with Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil limited Mrs. Nkechi Obi ( MON).
L-r … President Association of Enugu State Development Union ( AESDU) High Chief Linus Igbudu; President Ndigbo Lagos Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd) ; Lady Barrister Joy Ebeledike her husband President Association of Anambara State Development Unions (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaechi Ebeledike .
L-r… MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche, Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; present the Niche Hall of fame award to prof Anya .O.Anya.
L-r… MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi,present the Niche Hall of fame award to Prof Remi Sanaiya during the Niche Annual Lecture theme’ 2023 Elections and the Future of Nigerian’s democracy ; held at Muson Centre Onikan Lagos on 8/9/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Comments are closed.