The Niche Annual Lecture on 2023 Elections ,the future of Nigeria’s democracy held in Lagos

L-r...MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi.,; Guest Speaker , Former Lagos State Governor / Minister of Works and Housing . Mr. Babatunde   Fashola (SAN);  Editor The Niche Mr Emeka  Duru;  Chief Operation Officer Mr. Eugene Onyeji ;  during the Niche Annual Lecture theme’ 2023 Elections and the Future of Nigerian’s  democracy held at Muson Centre Onikan Lagos on 8/9/2022...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L- r… Guest ,Elder Eleazu Uma; former Director General ( NIMASA)  Dr Dakuku  Peterside; MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche ,Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; present  the Niche Hall of fame award to  Guest Speaker , former Lagos State Governor / Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN).

L-r…MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; presenting the Niche Hall of fame award to Chairman of the Occasion , first Republic Politician.  Alhaji Tanko Yakasai .

L-r…MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; with Executive  Vice Chairman Techno Oil  limited  Mrs. Nkechi Obi ( MON).

L-r … President Association of  Enugu State  Development Union   ( AESDU) High Chief Linus Igbudu; President Ndigbo Lagos  Major General  Obi Abel Umahi   (rtd) ; Lady  Barrister Joy Ebeledike her husband   President   Association of Anambara State  Development Unions  (AASDU)  Chief Sir Amaechi  Ebeledike .

L-r… MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche, Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi; present  the Niche Hall of fame award to  prof Anya .O.Anya.

L-r… MD/Editor-in Chief The Niche Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi, present  the Niche Hall of fame award to Prof  Remi Sanaiya during the Niche Annual Lecture theme’ 2023 Elections and the Future of Nigerian’s  democracy ; held at Muson Centre Onikan Lagos on 8/9/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

