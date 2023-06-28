The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two days Crusade held in Lagos

L-r …Guest, Mr. Okwu Chukwu Orizu; representative of the Lord chosen General Overseer in the Christian Association of Nigeria & Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Evangelist Chris Joseph; representative of the former head of state Gen. Dr.Yakubu Godwin; General/ CEO and The Bible Society of Nigeria, General Secretary, Sanusi Samuel.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to.

Cross Section of Public Relations Officers singing.

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, briefing the press during the crusade programme.

Healing time at the Crusade, during a two days Crusade on ‘ God that does what’ no man can do .held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on 25/ 6/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

