The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two days Crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries.Pastor Lazarus Muoka his wife  Joy Muoka, Head of Communications, Mr. Chidi Lious, during a two days Crusade on ‘ God that does what’ no man can do held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on  25/ 6/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Guest, Mr. Okwu Chukwu  Orizu;  representative of the Lord chosen General Overseer in the Christian   Association of Nigeria & Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Evangelist  Chris Joseph; representative of the former head of state Gen. Dr.Yakubu Godwin; General/ CEO   and   The Bible Society of Nigeria, General Secretary, Sanusi Samuel.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to.

Cross Section of Public Relations Officers singing.

General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, briefing the press during the crusade programme.

Healing time at the Crusade, during a two days Crusade on ‘ God that does what’ no man can do .held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on  25/ 6/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

