The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two days crusade in Lagos

By Peter
Cross Section of Main Choristers Ministering to God.
General Overseer, The  Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival  Ministries Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the worshipers.

Cross Section of the Worshippers at the Crusade.

Healing from Leg pain at the crusade.

Healing time at the crusade.

A blind man received his sight at a two days Crusade with the theme ’ Only God can do this’ (part 2) held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos on 26/12/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

