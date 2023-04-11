The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Easter Retreat held in Lagos

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the congregation.
Cross Section of the worshipers at a prayer Section.
Healing time at the crusade.
Miracle time at the crusade.
Cross Section of the male worshippers, at a two days Easter Retreat theme ‘God’s Covenant of peace and blessing ’held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos at on 9/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
