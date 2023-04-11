Champion Newspapers Limited
The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Easter Retreat held in Lagos

Cross Section of the Central Choristers singing at a two days Easter Retreat theme ‘God’s Covenant of peace and blessing ’held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos at on 9/4/2023...PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering to the congregation.

Cross Section of the worshipers at a prayer Section.

Healing time at the crusade.

Miracle time at the crusade.

Cross Section of the male worshippers, at a two days Easter Retreat theme ‘God’s Covenant of peace and blessing ’held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos at on 9/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

