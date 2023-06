President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and some members of the 10th Senate, on a thank you visit to former governor of Rivers State and PDP chieftain, Barrister Nyesom Wike, after he was inaugurated as the President of the 10th Senate on Tuesday.

