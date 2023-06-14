State assembly: Sule emerges10th Plateau speaker

.As Lawan emerges Borno speaker for 4th consecutive time

From Daniel Dauda, Jos and

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The member representing representing Mikang constituency in the Plateau state House of Assembly, Moses Sule has emerged 10th speaker of the state Assembly.

Rt.Hon.Moses Sule speakership emergence came to fruition during the first session of the 10th Assembly.

Member representing Qua’an-Pan South state constituency, Hon.Cornelius Dongnaan Doeyok nominated Moses Sule as speakership of the 10th Assembly.

However, member representing Jos South constituency, Hon. Daniel Gwalsong Fom became deputy when member representing Shendam constituency.

Both speaker and deputy speaker were returned unopposed.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating other members, Plateau 10th Assembly speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Sule appreciate his colleagues for the mandate given him to pilot affairs of the House.

He challenged members to make relevant contributions in the floor of the house that would bring development to the state.

“We are here for Plateau people not political parties. Let us cooperate and work together for the betterment of the state.

“We cannot afford to lose oure sights and integrity in the comity of Nations because of our individual interest.

“It is for us to synergies with the executive and legislative arms of government and overcome the insecurity bedeviling Plateau and Nigeria. There would be no development without peace”, the incoming Plateau 10th Assembly speaker mentioned.

Daily Champion observed that the 10th Plateau House of Assembly had 24 members in which 20 were first timers, 4 returnees as well as 2 females.

.Again Abduljareem Lawan emerges Borno speaker for 4th Consecutive time

Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan the The immediate past Borno state House of Assembly has emerged Speaker of the tenth Assembly for the 4th consecutive time.in a unanimous decision.

The Speaker, Hon. Lawan who is the immediate past speaker of the 9th Assembly and had been presiding over for about 12 tears as speaker of the House since his emergence in the sixth Assembly. .

Nominating the speaker, member-elect representing Marte, Gambomi Marte moved for the motion for adoption of Abdulkarim Lawan as speaker and seconded by member-elect representing Jere Abba Kyari Kolo..

The House also unanimously elected the immediate past Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Musa from Askira/Uba state constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

Both members accepted the nomination and expressed readiness to serve

Earlier before the inauguration, Clerk of the Assembly Mr. Jidayi Mamza announced that the House has received proclamation from the state Governor Babagana Zulum to hold its first session on the thirteenth of June, 2023.

The Clerk of the House said ” the House has received message of proclamation from his Excellency Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum requesting it to hold its first session on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 based on powers conferred on him in section 105 sub section 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended ” .

In his acceptance speech shortly after taking the oath of office and that of allegiance, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan, commended the members for re-electing him, saying that the House is united.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to tighten their belt and work closely with the executive arm to transform the state in areas of education, food security, security among others.

The Speaker promised to operate an open door policy to move the Assembly to another level.

The Speaker also announced names of principal officers of the tenth Assembly which include House Leader Dige Mohammed form Kala Balge state constituency, Chief Whip Baba Ali Modu from Mafa, Deputy Leader, Malami Wakil Korede from Damboa and Audu Mustapha from Magumeri.