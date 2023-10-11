Tell us who you are, clear doubts on CSU Saga, others —Obi tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi has called on President Bola Tinubu to come clean by “telling Nigerians who he is.”

Obi said the recent controversy generated by the Chicago State University was unnecessary.

He said, “Only President Tinubu can put to rest the controversy surrounding his identity.”

The former Anambra Governor said this during an ongoing press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The CSU released Tinubu’s academic record to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar after weeks of legal tussle.

The former vice president on Friday filed the CSU documents as fresh evidence at the Supreme Court.

Atiku and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had filed 86 grounds of appeal at the Supreme Court to nullify the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment that affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

Obi said, “Nigerians deserved to know the true identity of their president.”

He added: “The president should come clear on his name, age, where he schooled, who he went to school with and others.

Respectfully, I am pleading that this issue be attended to now.”

