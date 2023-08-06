Technology Academy: FirstBank calls for application in 2nd edition 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the call for participation in the second edition of its FirstBank Technology Academy.

The said that interested participants are to visit the website and complete the online application form.

The application, which closes on Friday, 11 August 2023, is open to individuals in Nigeria and the Bank’s subsidiaries in Africa – FirstBank in The Gambia, FirstBank in Sierra-Leone, FirstBank in the Republic of Congo, FirstBank in Guinea, FBNBank in Ghana, FBNBank in Senegal.

The Bank in a statement said shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews and assessments to gain entry into the Technology Academy in the coming weeks.

FirstBank Technology Academy targets young and recent graduates with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) background.

These tech enthusiasts will undergo a comprehensive and practical programme that will expose them to a wide array of cutting-edge technologies – including: IT Fundamentals, Application Support & Development, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure and Data Science – which will strengthen their hands-on experience in the field of digital technology.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said “As a digitally led financial services institution in Africa, we recognise the impact of technology in shaping the world in all spheres of human endeavours, including the global financial services industry.

“Technology is indeed the gateway to unlocking endless possibilities in the banking industry.

“We invite young graduates with a passion for innovation and a strong desire to create a positive impact on the banking landscape to join us on this transformative journey as we collectively contribute to leaving no stone unturned in plugging FirstBank to being the Bank of first choice in the continent,” she concluded.

Interestingly, 95per cent of customer-induced transactions on FirstBank’s digital channels are enjoyed by 22 million of its digital product users.

The Bank processes over 12per cent of the industry payment volume in Nigeria. FirstBank Technology Academy is one of the many ways the Bank reinvents itself to leave no stone unturned in exposing its customers to state of the art and leading digital banking experience in the the continent.