Cardholders to get free fuel, other amazing rewards  in  4th edition of Verve Good Life PromoAfrica’s

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Verve has launched its highly anticipated 4th edition of the Verve Good Life Promo tagged ‘The Verve Good Life Promo 4.0’ to reward its cardholders with exciting gifts and cash prizes.

At the launch event held in Lagos, the brand revealed that The Verve Good Life Promo will run for a six-month period from August 3, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

Verve cardholders stand a chance to win exciting prizes during the promo when they transact frequently with their Verve card on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms such as Google Play Store and Storage, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, etc. Specifically, Verve cardholders will be rewarded with cash prizes and other amazing prizes including free fuel, rent, school fees, among other exciting prizes.

Since inception in 2020, the Verve Good Life Promo has been an avenue for expressing gratitude to its esteemed cardholders by rewarding them with exciting gifts and cash prizes.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, this year’s edition aims to elevate the excitement to unprecedented heights.

Over the course of the past editions, thousands of customers have been rewarded, making it an exceptional and truly rewarding experience for its cherished cardholders.

Verve remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that its cardholders not only benefit from secure and convenient payment solutions but also get to live the good life.

Speaking at the event, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the firm is committed to introducing initiatives that will not only improve cardholders’ experience across the various touchpoints, but also reward their loyalty.

She said “The Verve Good Life Promo holds a special place in our hearts as it allows us to give back to the customers who have been the backbone of our success.

“Beyond providing seamless and secure payment solutions to customers, we are committed to giving succor to cardholders and impacting the lives of Nigerians positively,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, said “We are thrilled to witness the joy and excitement that this initiative has brought to thousands of Verve users across Africa.

“It motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and raising the bar to ensure that our customers truly live and enjoy the good life,” he said.

For those without Verve cards but aspiring to enjoy the good life, Chidike Oluaoha, Group Head – Paytoken and Inclusio, Interswitch Group, encouraged them to seize the opportunity to request a Verve card from their respective banks.

He said, “By simply transacting twice weekly with their new cards, they qualify for a chance to win exciting prizes from the impressive array of incredible rewards.

As the 4th edition of the Verve Good Life Promo commences, Verve looks forward to continuing its tradition of celebrating and rewarding customers in the years to come.