TD Africa thrills partners, guests @ Celebrating You 2021

It was a night of world-class entertainment as TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of tech and lifestyle products, hosted a befitting and star-studded 10th edition of Celebrating You 2021, an annual Dinner Party and Awards night.

Widely regarded as the most eagerly anticipated annual celebratory event in the Nigerian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem, Celebrating You 2021, which was hosted at the expansive Konga Place located at Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, December 5, 2021, attracted a host of dignitaries.

Among these were Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc., Dr. Herbert Wigwe who doubled as the Chief Guest of Honour; Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh; former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi; Chairman, Board of TD Africa, Prof. Anya O. Anya; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Ernest Ebi and Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, among many others.

In his speech at the event, Dr. Wigwe who participated in the presentation of the Partner of the Year award, hailed TD Africa for organizing a stellar event, while also toasting the power of the Nigerian youth as a force of positive change. He also urged attendees to keep the faith in the future of a better Nigeria and not allow the misguided actions of a few deter them.

Also speaking, Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Group, who presented the Staff of the Year award to Grace Onomta, an Accounts staff with TD Africa, hailed knowledge-driven competence in the workplace as a function of good community upbringing, even as he announced the donation of 25 bags of rice to the community of the award winner. Further, he disclosed that the Konga Place, venue of the event, is currently being fashioned into a world-class centre that would host major local and international entertainment and sporting events.

The glamorous event, hosted by Darey Art Alade of Livespot Entertainment, saw TD Africa reward several partners who were exceptional in the course of their business dealings with the company during the year.

Prominent among the honour roll was the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the Year award won by Nokia; Mobile Partner of the Year award which went to Konga and Dyoze Resources Nigeria Ltd. which claimed the Partner of the Year gong. Others include Dreamworks Integrated Systems Ltd. named as Computing Partner of the Year; Matilda Rozi which received the award of Electronics Partner of the Year; Enterprise Partner of the Year which went to Tenence and Vendor of the Year award claimed by Confidence Cargo. Also, the Legacy award went to Systemtech Services Ltd. while the Rising Star award was won by Kolia Angel Nigeria Ltd.

In addition, 12 partners were rewarded with the Good Payment Behaviour Award.

They include Gadgets and More Enterprise, F.C Cofco Ltd., Machil Computers and Allied Products, Koshar Global Ltd, Kingsbridge Technologies Ltd., Office ‘‘R’’ Us, Roban Stores Ltd., McKings, Office and More, J. Alada, Udec Communications Ltd., and Kolia Angel Nigeria Ltd.

The highlight of the awards ceremony was the TD Africa Truck Promo, featuring a raffle draw from which three lucky winners – Dyoze Resources Nigeria Ltd., Kolia Angel Nigeria Ltd., and TDelight Phones & Communications emerged.

Guests at Celebrating You 2021 were treated to a feast of sublime entertainment, with rich wine and food, spiced with electrifying performances from energetic female singer-songwriter, Teni and renowned highlife crooner, Flavour who got the crowd dancing to his collection of hit songs for nearly an hour.

There were also exciting performances by renowned comedian, Bovi who kept the crowd laughing with a string of rib-cracking jokes; an amazing spoken word performance by Head, Tech Experience Centre, Chidalu Ekeh and an eye-catching performance by a female disc jockey, DJ Lala, otherwise known as Chiaka Andrea Amako.

Guests were also hosted to an after-party manned by popular disc jockey, DJ Big N.