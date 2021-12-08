Champion Newspapers Limited
5th Edition of Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Annual Lecture organised by The Nigeria Society of Engineers Owerri

Photo Gallery
By Peter
President, The Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Babagana Mohammed decorating Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (R) with the academic gown.
0 6

(L/R)…. Engr. Ali Rabiu President the Council of Regulation of Engineering (COREN) with President, The Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Babagana Mohammed, Vice President Nigeria Society of Engineers Engr. Ibitoye Adenuran among others at the event.

Imo State Chairman (NSE) Engr. Dr. Eze I. Ochiagha (R) presenting a Kolanut to Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu immediate past Chairman of the Council.

Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (R) confiding with guest Lecturer Engr. Prof. Samuel U. Ejezie at the event.

Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (L) exchanging views with President, The Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Babagana Mohammed.

(L/R)… Imo State Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku who represented the State Governor confiding with Chief of Staff Government House Owerri Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Secretary to the State Government  Chief Cosmos Iwu while the Vice President NSE Engr. Ibitoye Adenuran (R) watch.

 Chief Barr. Eze Duru Ihoma (SAN) with Barr. Longman Emeka Nwachukwu who represented Senator T. Orji (R) at the event.

Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and wife Princess Francis Iwuanyanwu at the event.

 (L/R)… Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu exchanging views with Imo State Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku and Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu.

Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu reading his speech at the lecture.

 Engr. Ali Rabiu President the Council of Regulation of Engineering (COREN) (L) presenting an Award to Engr. Prof. Samuel U. Ejezie shortly after delivering his lecture.

Imo State Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku presenting  a Cash Award to the best Student Mr. Nwachukwu Osigwe…Photos by Chris Nwobi.

 

 

