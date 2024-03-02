Taraba varsity ASUU demands payment of N1.7B arrears to it’s members

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Chapter has appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to immediately pay the member’s backlog of arrears to the tune of N1.7bn, along other critical issues facing the staff.

The Chairman of the Union, Dr. Garba Joshua Mbave, while addressing journalists at the University’s ASUU Secretariat said, the issues were beginning to sound like broken record, and required immediate action.

“Today, we gather with a sense of urgency and concern to address critical issue that affect not only our present but also our collective future. As a union, we recognize the pivotal role that security and stability play in shaping the trajectory of our lives and the well-being of our families. We want to state categorically the following issues that are beginning to sound like a broken record.

“The absence of a pension scheme at Taraba State University as one of the critical issue demands immediate attention as it affects the welfare and livelihoods of our esteemed academic community. Of particular concern is the plight of the families of our decease members. Without a pension scheme in place, these families are left to navigate the challenges of financial insecurity and uncertainty on their own. This is unacceptable situation that highlights the urgent need for action

“The absence of a pension scheme not only fails to provide long-term security for our members but also undermines their sense of stability and confidence in their future. This lack of assurance can have detrimental effects on morale, productivity, and overall satisfaction within our organization. Such a scheme would not only demonstrate our commitment to the welfare of our members but also attract and retain top talent, fostering a more positive and productive work environment.

“It is with deep concern that we bring to the public’s attention the excruciating pains and hardships that our members are currently enduring due to the prolonged delay in receiving their withheld salaries. As each day passes without the payment of these outstanding salaries, the financial strain on our members intensifies, pushing them further into distress and uncertainty. We must emphasize that the continual delay in salary disbursements has resulted in a significant loss of value for the money owed to our members. As inflation rates rise and the cost of living increases, the purchasing power of their salaries diminishes, exacerbating their financial struggles and undermining their ability to meet their basic needs.

“We implore the Visitor to Taraba State University to urgently address this critical issue and expedite the payment of the backlog of salaries owed to our members.

“It is with great concern that we bring to your attention the prolonged delay in the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), which has created significant discontent and frustration among our members. The non-payment of these allowances not only undermines the commitment and dedication of our academic staff but also poses a threat to the overall industrial harmony within our educational institution.

“The Earned Academic Allowances are an integral component of our members’ remuneration package, and their non-payment has caused undue financial hardship and uncertainty for those who have diligently earned these allowances over the years. The accumulation of these unpaid allowances since 2014 has only exacerbated the grievances and discontent among our academic staff. We urge government to take decisive action to address this pressing issue and prioritize the prompt payment of the outstanding Earned Academic Allowances owed to our members.

“You may wish to note that a substantial number of our members have not received the promotion arrears owed to them, causing considerable frustration and discontent within our workforce. These promotion arrears are not just financial entitlements but also symbolize recognition of our members’ hard work, dedication, and contributions to the growth and development of our nation.

“The non-payment of promotion arrears not only create financial strain for our members but also erodes their morale and diminishes their trust in the fairness and integrity of our institution. This situation has the potential to disrupt industrial harmony and compromise the productivity and effectiveness of our workforce.

“We wish to demand the completion of the school perimeter fence. It is on record that hoodlums and kidnappers have continued to attack our members and students within the University premises due to the porous nature of the campus. We sincerely request the government to expeditiously complete the construction of the perimeter fence to ensure the security of staff and students”. The Varsity ASUU demanded

