NDDC honours late Rivers activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, flags off solar-powered electrification project in his community

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has flagged off the installation of about 300 solar-powered street lights projects in Bane Community, Khana LGA of Rivers State, hometown of late Ogoni environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

The Commission also assured of plans to construct the 5km Bane Community road, leading to the late Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Park.

Chairman of the 7th NDDC Board, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, represented by the Rivers State Representative at the Board, Chief Tony Okocha said the commission’s decision to light up Bane Community and construct the community road through to Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Park, was in sustenance of the legacies of the late Ogoni Martyr and hero, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

He described late Saro-Wiwa as a selfless leader who died to protect his people, acknowledging that it was the tireless struggles of the likes of Saro-Wiwa that birthed the NDDC.

Tony Okocha told Journalists shortly after flagging off the solar-powered street lights project in the community, that the project was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in ensuring that the welfare of the people is prioritized.

He explained that the contract description stated 259 light poles would be mounted on the routes leading to the park and strategic positions in the community, adding that delivery project will last for 18 weeks.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for constituting the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC with the best heads and reassured that the 7th NDDC Governing Board is poised to rewriting the history of the NDDC by ensuring that the people of Niger Delta feel the impact of the Commission.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank Mr. President for the caliber of persons selected into the NDDC Board as members. With the resolve I have seen among us, I am assuring that we will be responsive to the plight of the Niger Delta people, the reason for which the NDDC was established.”

The NDDC Chairman, used the medium to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and have faith in the President Bola Tinubu led federal government to fix the country, even as he assured that the government’s commitment to the development of Niger Delta.

He urged Nigerians to pray and support the federal government (FG), in its efforts to get the country working again.

He assured the country that Nigeria will be great again under the Tinubu administration, adding that the current economic situation the nation is being faced is not peculiar to it, but rather a global phenomenon.

“I want to also tell our people here that Mr. President is not sleeping, he’s up beat to ensure that Nigeria comes out of the economic dundrums.

“I also want to say that what we are experiencing today in Nigeria is not peculiar to Nigeria, but seemingly a global problem, most countries are going into recession and Nigeria will be great again.

“The President is trying to churn out solutions to the problems in Nigerian nation. When you have such attempts being made, there is the likelihood that there will be progress, light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also pleaded with the community to assist by providing a conducive atmosphere towards the success of the project.

Earlier in his palace when he hosted the NDDC delegation led by Chief Tony Okocha on a courtesy visit, the Gbenemene of Ken-Khana kingdom, HRM King Barile Deebom, thanked the NDDC for the gesture.

He commended the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board for the uncommon show of love to Bane community by bringing what he described as signature projects to them.

In their separate speeches at the brief ceremony, President of the apex Ogoni cultural organisation, ‘KAGOTE’, Emmanuel Deeyah, the Khana Council Chairman, Dr. Thomas Bariere, APC Chieftain, Hon. Mrs Caroline Nagbor and the elder brother of the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, Chief Harry Wiwa, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the 7th NDDC Board led by it’s Chairman, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, and the MD/CEO Chief Samuel Ogbuku, for the project.

The community however, at the event renewed the call on the Federal Government to clear Saro-Wiwa’s name from the criminal charges leveled against him and eight others by the Nigerian State which led to their murder.

The people maintained that Ogoni Martyrs are not criminals as they were wrongly judged and killed, insisting that exonerating them from the stigma is a step to restoring peace in Ogoni land.

Our correspondent reports that the NDDC delegation together with Community and other Ogoni leaders present at the event observed a minute of silence in honor of the departed icon, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

