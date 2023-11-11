Taraba teacher killing: Associations condemn the killing of Bassey Sardauna

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The killing of Bassey Sardauna a teacher with GDSS Model Jalingo, has continued to attract condemnation by various associations in the state.

The Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria YOWICAN, in a statement condemned the killing of Bassey Sardauna.

The statement issued by the Chairman Evangelist Ephesian Jesse described the late Bassey Sardauna as a teacher with the passion of impacting knowledge to the youths.

The statement reads in part,

“The tragic killing of a teacher at GDSS Model School in Jalingo, Taraba state on November 9th, 2023, has sparked outrage and deep concern within the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Youth Wing Taraba State Chapter. Evang. Ephesian Jesse (JP), the chairman of the association, strongly condemns this heinous act of violence against an educator who dedicated his life to shaping the minds of young individuals.

He appealed to relevant authorities to do more in prioritizing the safety and security of both students and teachers.

He applauded the Hon Commissioner for Education, Dr.Augustina Godwin who has just returned from a national Summit on “Safe Schools for All”.

The Youth Chairman noted that Education forms the foundation of any society, and the well-being of those engaged in the noble profession of teaching should not be compromised.

“It is imperative that the relevant authorities take immediate action to address this issue and prevent future occurrence of such tragic incidents.

To ensure the safety of schools in Taraba state, he said the policy direction of the Taraba State Government towards a safer school for all as a comprehensive and inclusive policy which has come at the nick of time.

He added that the policy should encompass robust security measures and guidelines that protect the welfare of all individuals within educational facilities.

“This is necessary because an environment where students can pursue their education without fear and teachers can carry out their responsibilities without the constant threat of violence is imperative.

He emphasized that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is disheartening that incidents like this continue to disrupt the educational system in Taraba state and undermine the efforts made by dedicated educators.

“The loss of Mr. Nkuphee, the teacher who was tragically killed, is a devastating blow to the entire education community.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this challenging time. We stand together as a unified voice, reaffirming our commitment to tirelessly work towards creating a safe environment where students and teachers can flourish.

He appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to engage security personnel in safeguarding the life of the teachers and students. The Chairman also urged the teachers to be more vigilant and always draw the attention of the conventional security personnel to come to their aid given any noticeable threat from students.

He however admonished the youth and teachers as well as parents in the State to be law abiding as the Police go about their investigation in order to serve justice.

Similarly, the Jenjo Community Development Association (JCDA) are mourning the gruesome and barbaric murder of its son, late Mr Bassey Sardauna Nkuphee.

In a statement issued to Journalists in jalingo by the National Secretary JCDA, Mr. Ezekiel Nemuel, they condemned all forms of violence in schools and communities.

“This murder was said to be perpetrated by his students in Model Secondary School, Jalingo, Taraba State.

“The JCDA hereby condemn in totality and in the strongest terms all forms of violence in schools and communities and also call on all security agencies to be proactive in stemming these acts.

“We call on government to strengthen security around the schools and aggressively implement the SAFE SCHOOLS GLOBAL INITIATIVE.

We further call on the Commissioner of Police to immediately arrest, investigate and prosecute all the culprits in this heinous act.

“The JCDA will follow up this to final conclusion.

“Finally the JCDA calls on the Government of Taraba State to take responsibility for the sustenance and sponsorship of the children of the deceased upto the highest level of education.

“We appeal to all our people ,friends and well wishers to refrain from any form of reprisals and be calm as the JCDA will work assiduously with the law enforcement agencies in ensuring that Justice is done to the deceased – the statement concluded.