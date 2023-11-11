Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa Off Season Elections, Why Expect Fairness And Peace, When ‘Snatch It And Run With It’ Is In The Saddle?

I’m beginning to believe that we suffer from gross selective amnesia as a nation. I have read befuddling wistfulness manifest in many commentaries about a possible free, fair and credible polls in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo. And I wonder whodunit.

Are you not aware that the morning tells largely what the day will be like? With the electoral larceny of February and March, 2023, and the attendant Judicial summersaults., tell me who believes in the sanctity and the sanity of the electoral process anymore?

Who will wait for a sullied, a stained, a tainted and a corrupt umpire in this case?

Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC to declare results without doing the untoward? Does the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC have the capacity to organize a ‘free, fair, and credible’ election? The truth is that the floodgates of blood have been unlocked in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo because the man who must win must understand that ‘power is not served ala’carte, he must snatch it, run with it’ and where necessary, kill for it. That is where we are.

If you like call me a sore loser for telling the truth, call me a grieving Obidient, but can you sow Cassava and reap Cocoa yam? I can bet the heavens that a million battalions cannot maintain the peace in the off season elections scheduled for the 11th of November, 2023 in the States of Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo. Speaking deeply., the polls are scheduled by the umpire INEC and the President to be theatres of blood. I pray they prove me wrong, I pray. But how can they when those who hailed the violence that greeted the February and March National Elections occupy prized positions in Government today?

How can they when ‘Go To Court’ is the new cliche in town? Must you not win by any means possible and through any crookedness available for the loser to ‘Go To Court’? A thousand and one pages of signed Peace Accords will pass for toilet-sheets if nothing is done quickly to recalibrate our moral margins and redefine the frontiers of politics and electioneering in Nigeria. Anything else is like the Wait For Godot.

After spending over 320b in the sham called elections that Mahmood Yakubu and his goons superintended over in February and March., and no one is yet on trial for several unexplainable and inexplicable hitches, glitches and ditches. After watching the danse macabre that the judiciary gave a clean bill to. And after seeing ‘Go To Court’ mean ‘We Own The Courts’, what do you expect will happen in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa?

You are not a Clairvoyant, nor are you Nostradamus. if you say, sorrow, tears, blood and mayhem. But wait, must this mess continue ad nauseam ad infinitum?

It is however not all doom and gloom, Countrymen and women, the present crisis shall most definitely make true the time-tested praxis ‘only when it’s dark enough can you see the stars’, something must give sooner rather than later, and then the task of nation building shall begin. Here you may call me a Clairvoyant, you may call me a Seer, or even call me Nostradamus, but like Carlyle I believe that NO LIE CAN LIVE FOREVER, like Cullen William Bryant I believe that TRUTH CRUSHED TO EARTH SHALL RISE AGAIN, and I believe that a new Nigeria is in the horizon.

My faith in God tells me that Nigeria shall rise again. My faith in Nigeria tells me that a New Generation of Patriots and Thinkers are ready, willing and able to berth the New Day, the New Deal and the New Republic that we crave. And my faith in humankind says keep the fire burning, Chris, for the day is near.

Cometh the moment, Cometh the Man.

I wish the States of Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo what I wish Democracy in NIGERIA. So long, Folks.

-Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr., wrote from Lagos, Nigeria. He is the

Convener of COUNTRYFIRST MOVEMENT.