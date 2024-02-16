Taraba bye election: INEC declared people’s Democratic party candidate as winner,

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has declared the People’s Democratic Party PDP candidate, Engr.Sadiq Abbas Tafida as winner of the by-election of Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State.

Sadiq Abbas Tafida polled a total of 19,681 votes to defeat other candidates.

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Jabayang Innocent Umar, came second with 16,379 votes while the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Malle polled 12,662 to come a third.

Prof. Olarewaju Oladapo, announced that Abbas secured 19,681 votes, to defeat other contenders.

Speaking shortly, after the announcement of the result, the winner, Sadiq Abbas Tafida expressing gratitude to Governor Agbu Kefas and expressed his commitment to collaborating with fellow candidates and the current administration to enhance the state’s well-being.

“I want to appreciate the other candidates. I visited most of them to thank them and invited them to help and guide me through my tenure so that we can work together for the betterment of our constituency.

“At this time, since I have never been in government, I have to go on an assessment on what the government is doing and to see how I can complement their efforts, especially in the area of security, poverty alleviation, education (the government is doing a lot). We have to join hands together to see how we can fight this menace of poor education”.

The Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency seat became vacant following the death of the then newly elected member, Ismail Yushau in June 2023.

A by-election took place on February 3, 2024, but was declared inconclusive and ordered for a re – run.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Ayuba Daniel, Director, Examination and Time Table, Federal University Wukari, said that the total votes cancelled is more than votes that can produce a winner.

“The margin of lead between the PDP and SDP is 1, 677 votes, while the number of Permanent Voters Card, (PVC), collected in the polling units cancelled is 14, 759.

He ordered for a re- run election between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Hon. Sadiq Abbas Tafida, who scored 17, 214 votes, and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Innocent Jabayang, who polled 15, 537 votes.

He listed the polling units that the re -run election would be conducted to include,

Jalingo: 15 Polling Units, Mayo Goi PU 006, 007 and 034, Maji Dadi, PU 02,018 and Turaki A, PU 003,004,006,010,020 and 031. Barade PU 005, 011, Kachalla Sembe, PU 008 and 021. Yorro: 8 Polling Units, Kassa B, PU 001,005, Pupple 3, 010, Sumbu A, 001, Sumbu B, 001 and Zing 2 Polling Units, Bubong, 007 and 008 respectful.