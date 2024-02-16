PCRC nicknames Zone 13 AIG security giant

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, has bestowed some special awards on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra state, Godwin Aghaulo for his gallant efforts so far in fighting crime to a standstill in the zone which controls Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The committee also conferred an honorary title of “Ugosimba’ and Patroness on the AIG’s wife, Mrs. Aghaulo, just as they equally conferred an honorary title of Administrative Expert on the Zonal Poliice Public Relations Officer, ZPPRO, Josephine Ihuwo.

Among the special awards conferred on AIG Aghaulo included, Agunechemba (The Lion that guides the zone), Community Policing Ambassador, Grand Commander and Gallant Crime Fighter.

Conferring the awards on the AIG, his wife and the ZPPRO, the Senior Special Assistant to the National chairman of PCRC on Interstate Projects (Southeast), Sir Vic Agubisi who described Aghaulo as a security giant and a role model to both the police force and humanity for setting standards in crime fighting, explained that the awards were in line with PCRC’s avowed determination to reward whosoever devoted devoted their time and resources in making the law abiding citizens sleep with their two eyes closed without being molested by hoodlums.

Agubisi who commended the police high command for finding Aghaulo, a true son of Igbo land worthy of being trusted with the security of lives and properties of people of Zone 13 which is domiciled in the heart of Igbo land, further explained that Aghaulo deserved his status as AIG because of his quality track records.

Responding, the highly elated AIG Aghaulo commended Agubisi and his team of PCRC members for their initiative and for devoting their time and resources in assisting the police to give maximum services in terms of provision of adequate security of lives and properties of the entire citizenry, even as he charged members of the public to always give useful information to the police for effective crime prevention.

He noted that the tripple awards would no doubt spur him and his men to fight crime and criminality to the barest minimum, particularly at this present time when insecurity of lives and properties have become the order of the day.

Pic shows the AIG being installed by Agubisi