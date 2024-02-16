Works ministry, engineering bodies to strengthen partnership on road sector devt.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works and the two foremost engineering bodies in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN) have resolved to strengthen existing partnerships in the bid to work together for the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the road sector.

The Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Yakubu Kofamata stated this Thursday in Abuja when the Executive Committee of the NSE and COREN paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja .

Speaking on the importance of the partnership between the Ministry and the engineering bodies, the Minister noted that working in synergy with relevant regulatory and professional organisations in the sector should surely impact road infrastucture development in the country.

He emphasized that the Ministry’s collaboration in the area of training and re-training of Engineers is very important as “the collaboration will enable home grown Nigerian Engineers to work for the government and for the success of Nigeria’s infrastructural development as embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda”

According to him “in every consultancy services that we need concerning the construction and maintenance road network, we will always request for the input, contribution and the expertise of your organisations ”.

On the removal of the Federal Government funding from regulatory agencies like COREN, the Minister informed the delegation that the Ministry was working on the matter, explaining that it was indeed a government decision which was not directed at any particular agency.

Assuring on the strengthening of the existing partnership with the two bodies, he said further “I want to assure you that this Ministry will work for our common good. In fact, I want to stress that our door is open anytime for consultations.

Earlier in her remarks, the leader of the delegation and President of National Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Oguntala, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Engr. David Umahi, noting that the effect is already being seen in the road sector.

She lauded the Honourable Minister’s immediate impact on the sector through the use of professionals as Consultants which she described as long overdue. Engr. Oguntala also called on the management of the Ministry to avail itself of the recently developed engineering database for professional services, stating it would assist greatly in strengthening their partnership.

In the delegation to the Ministry were Engr Margaret Oguntala, the President of NSE; Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, President of COREN; Prof Adisa Bello, Registrar (COREN);

In a statement signed by Olusola Abiola Director, Information, others are Engr. Joshua Egube, Engr. Valene Agberagba, Engr. Saidu Hassan, Engr. Halimed Adeniran, Barr. Tom Ebgele, Lawan Abdo Mariri, and Andrew Francis Onyibo.