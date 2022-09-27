TALGO trains for Red Line Mass Transit finally lands in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has achieved another major milestone in its determination to deliver the operation of the Red Line Rail System by the first quarter of 2023.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the TALGO SERIES 8 Trains acquired for the Red Line have finally arrived in Lagos, saying “The 2 Nos. Ten and Eleven Car trains which were bought from Milwaukee are here”.

The State Governor, had in August reaffirmed that the Red Line rail station would commence operation by the first quarter of 2023, noting that the continual inspection was to ensure the deadline for the project remained unchanged.

Aside the Blue Line which starts from Marina station, the Red Line begins from Agbado and terminates at Oyingbo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in company of his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat along other exco members, reaffirmed his conviction to complete the rail project by first quarter.

He explained that the contractor had given assurance that all the physical infrastructures of the project would be completed by the end of December to allow testing the rail line before full operation.

In the latest development, the Commissioner explained that it was necessary to decouple the train into 21 individual cars for effective transportation to Lagos, adding that the trains will be recoupled with the help of rolling stock Engineers from Talgo, the company that manufactured the trains in the United State of America.

Omotoso said: “The Engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local Engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills. Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

“Each train can carry 1500 passengers and is expected to run on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, with the journey taking less than 30 minutes”, the Commissioner stated.