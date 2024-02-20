SystemSpecs Opens Submission Portal for 5th Annual Essay Competition

SystemSpecs has announced the opening of the submission portal for the 2024 edition of its annual essay competition.

“We are delighted to announce that the 2024 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) is open to entries from young writers aged 9 to 16, who are Nigerians and attend primary or secondary school in Nigeria”, said Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Group Head, Corporate Services.

The CDEC submission portal opens Tuesday, February 20th and closes April 12th, 2024, as part of SystemSpecs’ corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at facilitating ICT capacity development.

Founded in 2020, the competition empowers young Nigerian students to express their creative minds in solving national issues using technology and to show them that their views matter in ensuring positive change.

This 5th edition of the competition will explore digital safety, riding on the theme: “Protecting the Nigerian Child from the Dangers of Online Technology”, with the objective of encouraging participants to find practical solutions for ensuring children’s safety in the digital world.

“Although children and teens may be digital natives, there is a lot for them to learn about engaging with the internet safely. As business leaders and more importantly as parents, we understand and care about children’s online participation.

“Engaging with the ways they use the internet is key to improving their cyber experience at school, home, and other places,” said Mr. DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited.

Highlighting key activities for the 2024 edition, the Group Head, Corporate Services, said that it will be in 3 parts: Call for entry, Winners’ announcement, and the Award ceremony.

According to Mrs. Adeboye: “Participants are expected to submit their original work before the stated deadline, after which entries are thoroughly and carefully assessed. The Award ceremony will be held on June 7th, 2024, to recognise the winners’ hard work, discipline and commitment”.

Speaking on the impact of the competition, Mrs. Nonye Dioha, the mother of the third-place winner of 2023 – Dioha Adaeze – praised the efforts of SystemSpecs at sustaining the engagement of the competition in the last five years. She said the competition has helped to groom IT talents in Nigeria and has served as a platform to showcase young voices and their contribution to positive change.

Participants are to submit their essays via: https://systemspecs.com.ng/2024essay

About SystemSpecs

SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 30 years. Some of the companies under the group include Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.