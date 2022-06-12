System collapse: South East to experience power failure

UGO AMADI

The Enugu Electricity Distribution, EEDC, on sunday announced a system collapse in the entire five states of the South East region.

The Head, Corporate Communications, of EEDC, Emeka Eze, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Enugu

At the time of filing this report, EEDC said they were on standby waiting for the National Control Centre to restore the power supply.

EEDC said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, 12th June, 2022.

As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out and this has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

‘’We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC). ,” EEDC added.

