Sylvester Oromoni: Falana reacts as Lagos govt exonerates suspects

Senior lawyer, Femi Falana has faulted the legal advice issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Lagos State on the case of Sylvester Oromoni’s alleged murder.

Falana in a statement on Wednesday said the decision of the DPP which clears and orders the release of the suspects is hasty and escapist.

In his words “the Authorities are aware of the fact that the Chief Coroner of the State has ordered that an inquest be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Sylvester Oromoni.

“The inquest which commenced before the Coroner on December 16, 2021, has been adjourned to January 15, 2022 for further hearing.”

Mr Falana insists that “the report has not laid the allegations surrounding the gruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni to rest.”

Lagos State Government had earlier on Wednesday cleared five students and five employees of Dowen College accused of complicity in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

The state cleared them as well as the school following the Legal Advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Ms. Adetutu Oshinusi.

