Swearing-in: Osun PDP alleges foul plans, tells supporters to observe fasting, prayers

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers for successful swearing-in of the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke on November 27, 2022.

This is contained in a statement by its State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle made available to newsmen on Monday.

Adekunle who alleged that the incumbent is plotting to truncate the process charged members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support for smooth transition of power.

He said, “Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun state to witness eventual enthronement of Imole, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next executive governor of Osun state.

“This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represent will reign supreme in Osun state.”

Adekunle urged on party members to be peaceful and to be on the look out for provocations from All Progressives Congress members and leaders, urging his members to hold fast to God as we move to the last phase of the political struggle.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police to deeply monitor development in Osun state and deploy surveillance team to ensure a seamless change of government.

“We call on western diplomatic missions, international democracy organisations and relevant national security agencies to closely monitor Osun state in the next one week.

“Peaceful transition is a must in line with the 1999 constitution and any move to truncate that process is a threat not just to Osun state but the entire national democratic project”, the PDP boss added.