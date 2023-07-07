Champion Newspapers Limited
Suspend payment of my monthly pension, Daniel writes Abiodun

Former Governor of Ogun State and now Senator, Gbenga Daniel has written to Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend payment of his pension.

Daniel in a letter dated June 14, stated that the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 13 and that it would not be right for him to been receiving double emoluments after his inauguration as a member of the senate.

Daniel said in the letter, : “I write for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowance of N676,376, 95k (gross), being paid as a former executive governor of Ogun State.

‘The request is in compliance with my conscience, moral principle, and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving senator of the federal republic who hitherto was a former governor of Ogun State, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowance from such state.

‘It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left office in 2011, I have not benefited from any welfare packages be it medical, furniture, transportation etc.

