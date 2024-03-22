Champion Newspapers Limited
Super Eagles defeat Ghana 2-1 in Marrakech friendly

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in a friendly played in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday evening.

The two West African rivals took advantage of the FIFA international break to face each other.

The Super Eagles dominated early proceedings and took the lead through Cyril Dessers.

Dessers calmly stroked home the ball from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Nigeria, coached by Finidi George, failed to convert more chances, with Dessers and Kelechi Iheanacho guilty of wasting them.

However, in the second half, Alex Iwobi found Ademola Lookman in the box and he lashed home an emphatic second. There was enough time for Jordan Ayew to pull one back in the closing stage.

The Eagles will face Mali in another friendly in four days.

 

