Sun Newspaper’s Best Performing Governor Award testimony of Bayelsa’s development – Olasupo

The former law maker representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo, has described the announcement of Governor Douye Diri as the Best Performing Governor in Nigeria in 2022 by the management of the Sun Newspaper’s Annual Merit Award, as a testimony to the human and infrastructural development in Bayelsa State.

In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Chartered Quantity Surveyor said the Governor has at all times stood with his people during the unpleasant periods, citing the humanitarian efforts of Governor Diri during the 2022 floods and other natural disasters, which have endeared the common people of the State to the governor.

Olasupo eulogized the administration of the governor for uplifting the standard of living of the people of the State through what he called developmental projects that he said has dotted every community in Bayelsa State.

Praying for the Governor for more progress and success in the State under the incumbent, Abiodun urged Bayelsa residents to continue giving their support to the government, so as to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“Congratulations to the Miracle Governor of Bayelsa State and the Political Head of the Ijaw Nation, H. E Sen. Douye Diri on the Award of The Best Performing Governor for 2022 at The Sun Annual Merit Awards.

“I testify to the ground breaking and life uplifting development projects and programmes you have executed across the length and breadth of Bayelsa State.

“This Award is a testimony of your humanitarian acts during the devastating 2022 floods, I witnessed, first hand, how you stood by your people, gave them hope and rallied humanitarian support for them.

“You are a man of destiny and I pray for more progress and success for you as you steer the ship of the state,” he prayed.

