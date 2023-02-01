SkillUp Naija discovers Nigeria’s next inventors in Rivers state

A Nigerian skills development organization, SkillUp Naija House of Invention has discovered highly skilled teenagers from its Rivers State Teens’ Craft Competition.

The Rivers State Teens’ Craft Competition, also known as RivCraft Competition, is set up to encourage and support teenagers with unique technical, innovative and creative skills.

The RivCraft Competition is organized with the full support of the Rivers state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom.

The competition, which encompasses technical, engineering and vocational craft, is designed to discover creative youngsters, empower them and make them resourceful and enterprising entrepreneurs of international repute.

RivCraft had auditioned teenagers in Rivers state between the ages of 9 and 19, regardless of being in school or out of school, and equipped them to showcase their creativity in technical, engineering and vocational craft.

The candidates who emerged successful were brought online to compete for an ultimate prize of one million, five hundred thousand Naira (N1,500,000) by showcasing their unique and self-made innovation(s) and invention(s) of products like drones, robots, fuelless generators, electric vehicles, fashion designs, machines, arts and paintings.

During the course of the competition, contestants were engaged in a weekly task, and SkillUp Naija gave a complimentary cash prize of N50, 000 weekly, to encourage the contestants.

In last week’s edition of the weekly task, Abraham Timon, a fifteen years old inventor who developed a social media platform called Twike, with the potential to rival Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, came out as the best.

He was closely followed by Raymond Okoro, another teenager who programmed a computer to do calculations and follow instructions.

Other mind-blowing young inventors in the competition include Osoba Hebron; a robotics builder cum programmer, and Kpoudosu Daisy Ineikoroghaere; a young girl who harnessed green electricity from Aloe Vera plants.

The list also included Ejike Delight, a game developer and many other youngsters with inventions that have kept the Rivers State Teens’ Competition ongoing.

The competition continues, with an upcoming exhibition of the inventions and products developed by contesting teenagers.

The exhibition will take place during the grand finale and awards event of the Rivers State Teens’ Craft Competition.

The Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike and other dignitaries are billed to be present at the event.

Currently, voting is still ongoing for the Rivers State Teens’ Craft Competition at skillupnaija.com/rivcraft.

In the same vein, registration for other states like Delta State skillupnaija.com/deltacraft and Edo State skillupnaija.com/edocraft is on.

According to the directors of SkillUp Naija House of Inventions, Austin Imoru and Kenneth Otidi registration is free.