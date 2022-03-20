Steady Idisi’s kidnap: Port Harcourt fitness club members, Family, others call for his release

Port Harcourt residents, friends and fitness club members trooped to the streets of Port Harcourt in a solidarity March for Port Harcourt Socialite ,President of Rotary club Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan and founder of SteadRun fitness Club who was kidnapped while returning from a Rotary Club assignment in Asaba since February 20, 2022.

SteadyRun fitness Club in conjunction with other fitness Club members and well meaning Nigerians are calling on relevant authorities to intervene for the safe return of their friend and brother who is also known for his phillianthropy.

The club members walked from the popular fitness grounds near Golf estate in Port Harcourt in solidarity with friends and family members.

His immediate younger brother, Joseph Idisi expressed the trauma and ordeal the kidnap of Steady Idisi, about a month ago, has caused close family members.

SteadyRun fitness club managers, Soibibo Tonye, Brenda Ebikari and others emotionally pleaded with whoever the captors are to release him unconditionally to continue his good works.

The uneasy silence from his kidnappers has sent a wrong signal to everyone resulting to misinformation.

They are therefore calling on the inspector General of police and other security Agents to act accordingly.

Steady Onome Idisi has been missing for about thirty days now since he left Asaba to Port Harcourt and to these groups, this is a clarion call for his immediate release.