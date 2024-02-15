State of the nation: Nigeria sitting on a keg of gunpowder under Tinubu’s watch, Sultan raises alarm

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja with agency reports

Sultan of Sokoto and the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has raised the alarm, warning that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna on February 14, the Sultan identified such challenges as unemployment and hunger affecting millions of Nigerian youths as creating a volatile situation in the land.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who corroborated the Sultan’s concerns at the meeting themed “Enhanced Security as a Panacea for Stability and Development of the North,” emphasized that the North has now become the epicentre of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. “Lives have been lost, and the local economy has suffered significant setbacks”, he lamented.

The Sultan who was flanked by the Emir of Kano and the Emir of Katsina, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating conditions in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region.

He highlighted insecurity and poverty as the twin challenges confronting the people.

He said: “We have reached a level where people are deeply frustrated, hungry, and resentful. Insecurity and poverty are the two major issues causing trouble for the people of the North,” he declared.

While advocating the urgent need for solutions, the Sultan urged traditional leaders to collaborate with political leaders and security agencies.

He stressed the importance of addressing challenges in education, healthcare, agriculture, poverty, and unemployment.

Similarly, Governor Sani, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling for strong partnerships among Northern states to tackle insecurity and address developmental issues.

He urged traditional rulers to play a pivotal role in mobilizing support for security forces and restoring the glory of the traditional institution.

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, highlighted the need for early identification of threats by the traditional institution.

He bemoaned the challenge posed by informants and called for collective collaboration to counter insider threats.

The meeting, attended by traditional rulers from each of the 19 Northern States, as well as representatives from the Arewa Consultative Forum and Coalition of Northern Groups, aimed to generate actionable suggestions to address the pressing issues affecting the North.

As Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, the traditional rulers and leaders present pledged to work towards sustainable solutions, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaborative efforts to overcome the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.

.As 60 Reps demand return to parliamentary system of govt

.Say presidential system hindering country from attaining its full potentials

Meanwhile, a group of likeminded lawmakers in the House of Representatives has called for a return to the parliamentary system of government in Nigeria and lamented that the presidential. System has grounded development of the country.

The group which addressed a press conference on the issue at the House Press Corps said that the group of 60 legislators stand on the crisp of history, as lawmakers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds that came together to present bills proposing constitutional alterations that seek a transition to parliamentary system of government.

The Spokesman of the group Hon Abdulssamad Dasuki said that the bills, seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, advocate a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels – federal, state, and local government.

The proposed alterations, when passed, would significantly impact the national political landscape.

The argued that our founders in their wisdom and in a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native peoples and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary system of government.

They further said that the governance system of the First Republic, a period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and in the executive, and by the nature of the system these representatives were accountable to the people.

He said: “For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country. The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the Presidential System of the United States but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule.

“No wonder the Nigerian President appears to be one of the most powerful Presidents in the world. Over the years, the imperfections of the Presidential System of Government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potentials.

“Among these imperfections are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare, and consequently hindering the nation’s development progress, and the excessive powers vested in the members of executive, who are appointees and not directly accountable to the people”.

The lawmakers said that the bills presented today before the House seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible and responsive, and ultimately less expensive.

According to the group, with the presentation of these bills they hope to achieve the following:

Ignite, provoke a national conversation about the future of Nigerian governance system.

To ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process.

To raise awareness about this significant development and encourage constructive dialogue on the potential implications of these proposed constitutional alterations.

They pointed out that the future of Nigerian governance rests on informed public engagement, and responsive and responsible leadership.

The fundamental changes outlined in the bills include: Parliamentary System: Replacing the President with a Prime Minister to serve as the Head of Government and establishing the office of the President as a ceremonial leader.

These elective offices are to be chosen from the elected members of the legislature.

Furthermore, on legislative elections, it proposes shifting the process of electing governors and chairmen of local governments from general election to voting within their respective legislative bodies.

They also canvassed that there should be streamlined administration by potentially reducing bureaucratic hurdles and fostering closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches.

The group said that its conviction is that a streamlined executive branch, which replaces the President and Vice President with a Prime Minister and Cabinet chosen from the legislature could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses.

They also hold strongly that shifting the election of governors and local government chairmen from general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns

The conviction they revealed is because ministers, commissioners (at the state level) and supervisors (at the local government level) emerge from parliament, there is a greater coordination between the executive and the legislature, just as there will be increased legislative scrutiny, which would make cabinet members responsive to the yearnings of the people and more accountable.

The proponents of these alterations strongly argued that constitution for a parliamentary system of government have placed the interest of any nation above all other interests.

The parliamentary group averred that the national conversation that would be ignited by these bills would lead to a system of government that works for our dear nation.

.FG begins distribution of 42,000MT grains nationwide

.Engages DSS, NEMA

In another development, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced that it would distribute the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains approved by President Bola Tinubu to poor Nigerians at no cost.

It also announced that the Department of State Services and the National Emergency Management Agency had been engaged in the distribution process to ensure that the commodities get to the targeted citizens nationwide.

It disclosed this through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja.

Last week, President Tinubu directed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to release about 42,000MT of maize, millet and other commodities from the national strategic reserves to address the rising cost of food in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in Abuja after a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention.

Idris also stated that the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria had committed to releasing about 60,000MT of rice to the markets.

“The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000MT of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000MT immediately.

“The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores.

“They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. They will make that available to Nigerians; to bring out to the market to make food available,” the information minister had told journalists.

Explaining how the 42,000MT grains would be distributed at the press briefing on Wednesday, the Agric minister said it would go to poor Nigerians for free.

Kyari said, “This 42,000MT is going to the needy free of charge. It will be directly to the needy at no cost.”

Asked to state how the government would identify the needy, Kyari replied, “We’ve met with NEMA and DSS to give us the index. These are where to gather intelligence reports on where it is needed the most. And we are going to look at those indices.”

The agric minister insisted that the government would ensure that only those who need the grains benefit from the exercise, adding that state governors had been put on notice about this development.